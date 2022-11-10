Busy season for Racine Theatre Guild

The Racine Theatre Guild's season continues with these Main Stage shows:

"DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID" — Dec. 9-18

Dive under the sea with Ariel, a young mermaid, who fights for a life on land with the man she loves in this beloved Disney classic.

"PERFECT WEDDING" — Jan. 13-29

Between groom, a bride, her mother, a best man, a maid, and a girlfriend, will this hilarious tumble down the aisle end in love or loss?

"THE TIN WOMAN" — Feb. 24-March 12

After receiving a heart transplant, Joy is plagued with uncertainty about her second chance at life until she meets her donor's family.

"STAND AND DELIVER" — April 14-23

When Jamie Escalante is assigned to an inner-city school, his offbeat teaching methods and quirky humor motivate his math students to reach their full potential.

"SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET" — May 19-June 4

Attend the tale of a barber wrongly convicted and out for vengeance against the corrupt judge who sent him to prison and tore his family apart.

Season ticket packages, flex passes, tickets, and more information can be found online at racinetheatre.org, by calling 262-633-4218 or by visiting the box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2519 Northwestern Ave.