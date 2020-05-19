Businesses 'really worried' as Mayor Mason addresses COVID order confusion

RACINE — Although many of Racine's small business owners fear the City of Racine will force them to stay closed through the end of July, city leaders say they shouldn't worry.

Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that before the week is out, she will be detailing phases through which business owners in every industry will be able to legally reopen in the city as the local Safer at Home order rolls back.

"Safer at Home is in effect through Memorial Day weekend; that is still the case," Mayor Cory Mason said Tuesday, noting there are no plans to extend it through the end of July. "We will announce later this week what our plans are to responsibility move the community forward.”

The reopening plan, soon to be updated, "will not just be a continuation of the order that’s in place now," city spokesman Shannon Powell said Tuesday.

Also, mass gatherings — such as events at the beach or utilizing Festival Hall or that involve a street closure and need approval from the city — will not be allowed until after July 31. That decision was published Tuesday and applies to planned and spontaneous public events including: festivals, block parties, use of city park pavilions and all other events which require city approval or permits.