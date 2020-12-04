WATCH NOW: O&H to make up to 7,000 kringles daily for holidays, including new Nordic Noel Kringle

“For the past 70 years we’ve known that holidays are centered around the traditions of families and friends,” Olesen noted. “This year it’s more important than ever to celebrate and share in those traditions with loved ones, even if not in person. We knew we wanted to create a kringle that embodied the warmth and comfort of hygge during this challenging year as more individuals choose to stay home, and with gingerbread being such a classic flavor, we’re thrilled to introduce the Nordic Noel Kringle.”

VIDEO: How the 36-layer kringle are made at O&H Danish Bakery

Popular holiday favorites return

Other featured holiday kringle flavors will return this year for the season, including A Very Danish Kringle, inspired by a traditional Danish Christmas dessert, Risalamande. A Very Danish Christmas Kringle features an almond filling with tart Door County cherries, finished with a beautiful icing design.

Introduced last year to rave reviews, O&H is also returning Santa’s Secret Christmas Kringle for its second holiday season. Created with a secret red velvet cake recipe, Santa’s Secret Christmas Kringle is layered with silky vanilla pudding and topped with signature creamy frosting and festive Christmas sprinkles.