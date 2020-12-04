WATCH NOW: O&H to make as many as 7,000 kringles a day for holiday season, including new Nordic Noel Kringle

RACINE — If there ever was a year in need of an overflowing helping of the convivial spirit of hygge, the Danish concept of creating a cozy atmosphere and finding comfort and contentment, the topsy-turvy world of 2020 is the poster child year.
“Hygge’s not a term coined for the pandemic,” said Eric Olesen, president and third generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. "We’ve been thinking a lot about hygge among ourselves this year at O&H.”
Hoping to help bring a stocking full of hygge (pronounced “hoo-ga’) to families across the country amid a most unusual holiday season, O&H Danish Bakery on Dec. 2 announced the addition of an exclusive new comfort food holiday kringle to its popular collection of limited edition seasonal flavors, Nordic Noel Kringle, now available in-store and online for nationwide delivery.
Nordic Noel Kringle features a silky cream cheese and sweet ginger cake filling, topped with a creamy vanilla icing and sprinkled with ginger cookie pieces. Ginger, a herbaceous perennial root spice, has a long history as a beloved holiday flavor, with 50% of people craving gingerbread as a top holiday flavor, according to an O&H-commissioned survey by SWNS Media Group and OnePoll of 2,000 U.S. respondents.
“For the past 70 years we’ve known that holidays are centered around the traditions of families and friends,” Olesen noted. “This year it’s more important than ever to celebrate and share in those traditions with loved ones, even if not in person. We knew we wanted to create a kringle that embodied the warmth and comfort of hygge during this challenging year as more individuals choose to stay home, and with gingerbread being such a classic flavor, we’re thrilled to introduce the Nordic Noel Kringle.”
Popular holiday favorites return
Other featured holiday kringle flavors will return this year for the season, including A Very Danish Kringle, inspired by a traditional Danish Christmas dessert, Risalamande. A Very Danish Christmas Kringle features an almond filling with tart Door County cherries, finished with a beautiful icing design.
Introduced last year to rave reviews, O&H is also returning Santa’s Secret Christmas Kringle for its second holiday season. Created with a secret red velvet cake recipe, Santa’s Secret Christmas Kringle is layered with silky vanilla pudding and topped with signature creamy frosting and festive Christmas sprinkles.
Each December, O&H makes up to 7,000 kringle daily to meet increased holiday demand, with O&H kringle having been shipped to more than 100 counties and marking landfall in all seven continents.
A long history in Racine
Award-winning O&H Danish Bakery has a long history in Racine, founded in 1949 by Danish immigrant Christian Olesen.
Olesen said mail order business has been the largest portion of O&H’s business for the past two decades, followed by its retail and wholesale business.
Now run by the third and fourth generations of the Olesen Family, O&H has earned national acclaim, featured in the New York Times 2019 Holiday Gift Guide and showcased on Food Network’s popular “The Best Of” and “Food Finds” programs.
In September, O&H was honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin District 2020 Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Small Business of the Year Award.
O&H operates five area retail bakery locations at 5910 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, 1841 Douglas Ave. and 4006 Durand Ave. in Racine, inside the Petro Travel Plaza at 717 South Sylvania Ave. in Sturtevant, and at 9540 S. 27th St. in Oak Creek. Next year, the Douglas Avenue location is planning to be moved north along Douglas into Caledonia.
Additionally, customers can shop online for kringle, gourmet gift packages and more at ohdanishbakery.com.
O&H’s nationwide wholesaling business counts California-based fresh format grocery chain Trader Joe’s as its biggest customer. O&H kringle have been named Best Bakery Item in Trader Joe’s annual Customer Choice Awards.
Area wholesale retailers of O&H kringle include Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery in Kenosha, Lakeside Mobil in Waterford, Kwik Trip and CITGO Auto/Truck Plaza in Sturtevant, the Kwik Trip on Highway 50 in Kenosha, and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington.
