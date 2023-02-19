SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Wisconsin ACES (Automated Connected Electric Shared Mobility) will host the Future of Transportation Conference from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the Student Center ballroom on campus, 900 Wood Road.

WI ACES is a non-profit organization that provides information on emerging automated, connected, electric and shared (ACES) mobility technologies, and advocates for safe, equitable, democratized transportation technology adoption in Wisconsin. This daylong conference of government, industry, and academia will discuss how transportation can impact the economic and social well-being of citizens, and how the values of political groups and government can help to shape the future of transportation in Wisconsin.

Craig Thompson, Wisconsin secretary of transportation, will be the keynote speaker, providing insight into Wisconsin’s activities to date. The Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, approved in August 2022, begins the conversation on equity, access and community resilience. Connect 2050, Wisconsin’s vision plan, commits to providing a multimodal transportation system in Wisconsin that is safe, affordable, accessible and equitable.

Peggy James, interim director of the Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities at UW-Parkside, states “Infrastructure can integrate communities, or it can marginalize entire sectors. The key to a democratized transportation system is flexibility, dynamism, and, most importantly, access. The Center is excited to be able to facilitate this regional discussion at a critical time for transportation in the state and in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Registration is required; go to bit.ly/3xm9zzq or call Giovanna Gutierrez at 262-595-2101.