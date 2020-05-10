To Your Wealth: Relief for Retirees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Buried in two major pieces of legislation signed into law since December are significant changes for anyone with retirement accounts which affect when you must begin taking distributions. Fortunately, these changes help retirees by relaxing some of the requirements. But they also lead to confusion.

The first law signed into law on December 20, 2019 was the SECURE Act which (among other changes) increased the age when money must be withdrawn from various types of retirement accounts. In order to qualify for the new rules, someone would have to be younger than age 70 1/2 as of the end of 2019 (i.e. born after June 30, 1949).

Previously, most people needed to start taking distributions at age 70 1/2 from their retirement accounts [such as IRAs, 401(k)s and 403(b)s]. Under the news rules, distributions don’t need to begin until the year someone turns age 72 (although technically, the withdrawal itself doesn’t have to occur until April 1st of the following year).