Tech Talk: Tech-Prize kicks off Biz-Shop sessions in Spanish to support Latino community

In the last few Tech-Talk articles, we have shared the vision of Tech-Prize. It is not only a competition but a complete program with a well-defined methodology, tools and content to enable every innovator to learn, experiment, network and take risks.
The idea in the mind of an innovator is a seed. For it to flourish into a magnificent tree requires a supportive environment and care. The Tech-Prize team is building such an environment. Its primary goal is to re-establish Racine as “Invention City.” The Idea Competition and the Tech-Prize mentoring program will provide that environment to its participants.
Biz-Shops
Biz-Shops are one of the primary skill building efforts incorporated into the Tech-Prize approach. In support of the Racine Latino Community, Tech-Prize has kicked off two Spanish Biz-shops in February. Participants in the Feb. 25 session learned about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan program from Maribel Reigstadt, SBA economic specialist. This event was a collaborative effort between Visioning a Greater Racine, Tech-Prize and the Wisconsin Latino Chamber in Dane County.
The second event on the Lean Business Model Canvas Feb. 27 was presented by Brian Walsh and Dr. Abel Gutierriz Ortega. Both sessions can be viewed at tech-prize.org/events.
Given the short duration of the PPP loan program (it officially ends on March 31), a second presentation is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, on Facebook Live. The event will be co-hosted by Mario Martinez, VGR Board president and Julio Miramontes. Latino business owners are invited to attend.
Vision
The Tech-Prize vision is to bring our community together around topics and skills needed to create an innovative environment that will establish a thriving economy for Racine. Each one of us can contribute to make it a reality. If you or someone you know is creative or has technical skills, urge them to take part in the Idea competition at tech-prize.org. Mentors are also needed and being a mentor isn’t a one-way street. Mentors have as much to gain from the relationship as those they teach. To learn more, go to tech-prize.org/mentorship-guidelines.
Tech-Talk is a monthly article that features the Tech-Prize process and ideas developed to enable our community’s technical transformation. March author Arlene Martin serves on the Tech-Prize leadership team and is vice president of the Visioning a Greater Racine Board of Directors.