Tech-Talk: Tech-Prize is developing innovators

In the first few sessions, Hunter and Krishnan were able to advance the idea in the area that was a blind spot for Krishnan’s team. Krishnan commented, “When I initially entered this competition, my main goal was to gain experience — a project for my resume. However, the Idea Competition and its mentoring program have created so much more for my team and myself. For example, Mr. Hunter has assisted us in realigning our project structure to develop a wholesome idea. As a result, we are now able to vision and execute a modern product supported by proven marketing and business strategies. The mentorship program has also allowed me to enhance my network of professionals — Mr. Hunter included. These opportunities are invaluable to the aspiring undergraduate students on my team. All in all, the Idea Competition and its mentoring program are fantastic. It is continually providing me with practical experience to put on my resume, a priceless network of professionals and, most importantly, the skills needed to innovate!”