Tech-Talk: Tech-Prize is developing innovators

In the last few Tech-Talk articles, we have shared the vision of Tech-Prize. It is not only a competition but a complete program with a well-defined methodology, tools and content to enable every innovator to learn, experiment, network and take risks.
The idea in the mind of an innovator is a seed. For it to flourish into a magnificent tree requires a supportive environment and care. The Tech-Prize team is building such an environment. Our primary goal is to re-establish Racine as “Invention City.” The Idea Competition and the Tech-Prize Mentoring program will provide that caring environment to our participants.
The Idea Competition is a leading event for Tech-Prize. It is open to every creative member of our community. The enrollment for the competition is open now through July 1.
Irrespective of their age, education or professional qualification, the first 20 participants will be assigned a mentor to guide, support and help them succeed. A Tech-Prize mentor has two primary goals for the mentee. The mentor provides advice to enhance the mentee’s performance in the competition and development of the idea for success beyond the Tech-Prize event. The mentor will also act as a role model and provide a support system for the mentee.
Our volunteer mentors come from diverse backgrounds. They are successful executives from the manufacturing, technology and finance sectors. Some have already launched successful businesses, while others have patents in their name. They all are committed to seeing that their mentees are successful. Where possible, we match the mentor based on the profile of the idea submitted. The mentors also have access to a panel of experts from legal, finance, technology and marketing to aid the development of the Idea.
The mentoring program was launched in December and has already become very well appreciated by the mentees. For example, Jeff Hunter, CIO of Akyumen Industries Corp., is mentoring Achyut Krishnan, a UW-Madison graduate, and their team.
In the first few sessions, Hunter and Krishnan were able to advance the idea in the area that was a blind spot for Krishnan’s team. Krishnan commented, “When I initially entered this competition, my main goal was to gain experience — a project for my resume. However, the Idea Competition and its mentoring program have created so much more for my team and myself. For example, Mr. Hunter has assisted us in realigning our project structure to develop a wholesome idea. As a result, we are now able to vision and execute a modern product supported by proven marketing and business strategies. The mentorship program has also allowed me to enhance my network of professionals — Mr. Hunter included. These opportunities are invaluable to the aspiring undergraduate students on my team. All in all, the Idea Competition and its mentoring program are fantastic. It is continually providing me with practical experience to put on my resume, a priceless network of professionals and, most importantly, the skills needed to innovate!”
The Tech-Prize vision is to bring our community together around topics and skills needed to create an innovative environment that will establish a thriving economy for Racine. Each one of us can contribute to make it a reality.
If you or someone you know is creative or has technical skills, we urge them to take part in the Idea Competition at tech-prize.org. We are also looking for great mentors. Mentorship isn’t a one-way street. Mentors have as much to gain from the relationship as those they teach. Go to tech-prize.org/mentorship-guidelines to learn more.
Tech-Talk is a monthly article that features the Tech-Prize process and ideas developed to enable our community’s technical transformation.