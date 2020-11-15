Tech-Talk: Help establish Racine as 'Invention City'

The two additional items will be starting over the next 30 days.

Individuals that enter ideas into the website for the competition will be assigned a personal mentor. That mentor will meet with the idea creator to determine what steps are next required to make that idea reality and ensure they have the resources available to both evaluate and then make that idea progress. The Tech-Prize team is committed to mentor the first 20 registrants.

The Application Development competition kicks off in December and the judging will take place in April. The competition is designed for groups of up to six people to work together to develop an app that addresses a “Smart City” need for our community. There is no restriction on registration. Youth and adults are encouraged to participate. Those who have a great app idea can pull together a group of people that can help create the app code and make it a reality. Or, reach out to the contacts found in the Tech-Prize.org website. All information regarding the rules, topics and process are found on the website as well.