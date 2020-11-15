Tech-Talk: Help establish Racine as 'Invention City'

Tech-Talk is a monthly section that features the Tech-Prize process and the great ideas that are being developed to enable a technical transformation of our community.
Tech-Prize is a competition and process, hosted in Racine, designed to create great ideas, develop a process to launch those ideas in our community and establish the skills required to enable results. This is done through a combination of competitions, educational workshops and connecting the resources required to enable results. The outcome of this process will be re-establishing the Racine community as “Invention City.” This will result in people wanting to live, work and play right here in southeast Wisconsin.
The COVID modified Tech-Prize approach for 2020 has three segments. Education through Biz-Shops and Tech-Shops, Mentoring for Ideas and an Application development competition to encourage coding skills. The App development competition has $60,000 in scholarship based prizes for those winners.
The Biz-Shop content is specifically designed to enable the “process” of bringing great ideas to market. The process has five primary steps. Nine Biz-Shops have been held over the last 60 days that explain pieces of those five steps. Topics include: “How to Create Ideas,” “Intellectual Property Management,” “Business Start-up,” “Lean Evaluation of Ideas to go to Market” and others. The balance of November will focus on “Financing for Business Start-up” and also groups set-up specifically to accelerate the implementation of ideas in our community. All the sessions are recorded and available on the Tech-Prize.org website. The instructors that led the sessions have all made themselves available to idea creators that need help in launching.
The two additional items will be starting over the next 30 days.
Individuals that enter ideas into the website for the competition will be assigned a personal mentor. That mentor will meet with the idea creator to determine what steps are next required to make that idea reality and ensure they have the resources available to both evaluate and then make that idea progress. The Tech-Prize team is committed to mentor the first 20 registrants.
The Application Development competition kicks off in December and the judging will take place in April. The competition is designed for groups of up to six people to work together to develop an app that addresses a “Smart City” need for our community. There is no restriction on registration. Youth and adults are encouraged to participate. Those who have a great app idea can pull together a group of people that can help create the app code and make it a reality. Or, reach out to the contacts found in the Tech-Prize.org website. All information regarding the rules, topics and process are found on the website as well.
The Tech-Prize process seeks to bring our community together around the topics and skills required to create a next generation capability. Whether you are a person with an idea, skills to enable ideas or you or your team are personally capable of funding and participating in the process, your community would love to have you engaged. Please reach out on the Tech-Prize.org website for all information and contacts.
Here’s to Innovation.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.