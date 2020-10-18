Tech Talk: A product of Tech-Prize

Tech-Talk is a monthly section that features the Tech-Prize process and the great ideas that are being developed to enable a technical transformation of our community.

The Tech-Prize, COVID modified kickoff took place Sept. 19 at the Tech-Prize headquarters, Uncorkt, 240 Main St. The session was recorded and is available at the Tech-Prize.org website. The lively exchange of ideas will help our community and guide the process.

For next quarter, Tech-Prize will focus on three activities to develop and launch ideas in southeast Wisconsin:

Biz-Shops and Tech-Shops. “The first step in the process is how to create a great idea,” stated Arlene Martin, Biz-Shop workstream lead. Guided by a method referred to as “Design Thinking.” Sarah Alt acted as the facilitator and instructor for the three-part series. Sessions took place on Saturday mornings for three weeks with the same quality as offered to large companies around the world. The sessions were recorded and are available on the Tech-Prize.org