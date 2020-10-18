Tech Talk: A product of Tech-Prize

Tech-Talk is a monthly section that features the Tech-Prize process and the great ideas that are being developed to enable a technical transformation of our community.
The Tech-Prize, COVID modified kickoff took place Sept. 19 at the Tech-Prize headquarters, Uncorkt, 240 Main St. The session was recorded and is available at the Tech-Prize.org website. The lively exchange of ideas will help our community and guide the process.
For next quarter, Tech-Prize will focus on three activities to develop and launch ideas in southeast Wisconsin:
Biz-Shops and Tech-Shops. "The first step in the process is how to create a great idea," stated Arlene Martin, Biz-Shop workstream lead. Guided by a method referred to as "Design Thinking." Sarah Alt acted as the facilitator and instructor for the three-part series. Sessions took place on Saturday mornings for three weeks with the same quality as offered to large companies around the world. The sessions were recorded and are available on the Tech-Prize.org
website. The next four sessions will focus on marketing, IP protection and funding. Ideation is the first of many challenging steps on the way to market. Each Biz-Shop session will build on the overall process to make ideation easier.
Idea Competition. "The competition exists to motivate the creation, discussion and enabling of great ideas," stated Mark Levine, Idea Competition lead. Due to the COVID restrictions, the Idea Competition utilizes a mentoring approach for each competitor who offers an idea. The first 20 ideas submitted to the Tech-Prize.org website for the competition will be assigned a mentor to nurture them through the process and mature their idea for competition, or provide them with the steps and contacts to fund their idea today. Register at Tech-Prize.org
- .
App Development Competition.
Teams of up to six people can compete by developing an app that can be used to address smart city needs. Registration and details for the development are found at the Tech-Prize.org website. The final judging will take place on Saturday, May 15, with scholarships to both the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Gateway Technical College awarded. The event is open to students and adults. "We want people creating ideas for applications that will enable a smart city, provide education to build apps, connect resources and ultimately implement outstanding ideas in our community," stated Ray Koukari, App Development Competition lead.
“The Tech-Prize process moves forward for 2020 and the group is extremely excited,” said Tony Bigonia, Tech-Prize chair. “Our community seeks great people to come together with great ideas, develop those ideas through expertly guided process and ultimately launched here in Racine. Your idea can be the next world changer. We hope you’ll join us.”
Future Tech-Talk articles will feature teachings and product ideas developed, and stories enabled by the sponsors for these efforts. Please see the Tech-Prize.org website for questions or thoughts for improvement.
