Starbucks to share building with relocated O&H at corner of Douglas Avenue and Four Mile Road

CALEDONIA — A new Starbucks has been confirmed to be the other tenant in a planned new building, which is also set to house an O&H Danish Bakery, at the corner of Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue (Highway 32).

The proposal for the new building was approved in August, but at the time Developer Lee Jaramillo said he could not confirm what coffee shop would share the building with O&H. However, Jaramillo had said that he was in negotiations with a “best-in-class coffee purveyor” throughout the process.

On Friday, Jaramillo confirmed to The Journal Times that the coffee shop is Starbucks and that the coffee giant (with more than 15,000 locations nationwide as of last year) has committed to the location.

Construction on the new building may begin before the year is out.

O&H President Eric Olesen said that his business is planning on closing the O&H at 1841 Douglas Ave. in Racine and will be, in essence, moving that facility to the new building three miles to the north.