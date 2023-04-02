RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) will host a Racine County Industrial Development Panel event at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11. The free event will be held via a Zoom webinar.

Recent economic growth in southeast Wisconsin and Racine County is closely linked with the development and construction of new industrial buildings and business parks. This panel will provide insights into the trends and opportunities shaping the industry. Distinguished panelists include:

Gary Rosecrans, Ashley Capital vice president Illinois.

Jeff Hoffman, Industrial Services at Cushman & Wakefield/Boerke principal

Chad Navis, Zilber Property Group vice president

Together, they will explore the current state of industrial development in southeast Wisconsin and how the Racine County community can prepare for what’s next.

People can register to attend online at bit.ly/3LVNu3f.