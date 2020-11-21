Proposed Culver's at intersection of highways 31 and 38 appears dead; Haman brothers pull plans

“Unfortunately, Culver’s pulled their application,” Schultz said, noting the Northwestern Avenue site “is still available” for B-3 General Business commercial development. “They’ve indicated that they’re not going forward with this site, that they might look for another site. This was kind of their last step. They were close to the finish line but didn’t cross it. If Culver’s ever comes back, we’ll take an application whenever they’re ready.”

While pulling out at such a late stage is unusual, Schultz said the withdrawal of applications before the Plan Commission has happened.

“It’s not common, but it’s happened before with applicants,” he said. “It’s nothing that happens super frequently, but it’s not unheard of. There’s a variety of reasons why people do it (withdraw applications). Once things move forward to the Plan Commission, most applicants see that as their final approval step. If they’re not ready for that for whatever reason, we certainly don’t want to force them to go through that if they’re not ready.”

About Culver’s

The site of the proposed Culver’s straddled the Mount Pleasant-Caledonia border; the restaurant would have been in Caledonia and most of the proposed parking area would have been in Mount Pleasant.