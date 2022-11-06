Program to connect seniors with Racine County area businesses announces partnership

RACINE — Premier Solutions Group is partnering with Racine County in implementing a pilot program entitled, “Re-Connect Your Talent” for seniors and retirees.

Premier Solutions’ role is to engage and connect seniors and retirees with Racine County area businesses and companies. It is an initiative for Racine County residents and Racine County businesses. The seniors and retirees will be direct hires and employees of the businesses.

Professional areas that are currently in high demand include IT, healthcare, the hospitality industry and manufacturing.

For more information, email re-connecttalent@racinecounty.com or go to racinecounty.com/departments/human-services/reconnect.