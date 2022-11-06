 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Program to connect seniors with Racine County area businesses announces partnership

  • 0

RACINE — Premier Solutions Group is partnering with Racine County in implementing a pilot program entitled, “Re-Connect Your Talent” for seniors and retirees.

Premier Solutions’ role is to engage and connect seniors and retirees with Racine County area businesses and companies. It is an initiative for Racine County residents and Racine County businesses. The seniors and retirees will be direct hires and employees of the businesses.

Professional areas that are currently in high demand include IT, healthcare, the hospitality industry and manufacturing.

For more information, email re-connecttalent@racinecounty.com or go to racinecounty.com/departments/human-services/reconnect.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving

The closure includes not only the company's supermarkets but also Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations.

New office supply company joins Downtown Racine

New office supply company joins Downtown Racine

Recon Relocation sells and buys office furniture. When one office shuts down, Recon will collect what’s left. Then, the like-new furniture can be sold for below-retail price for new offices. The company also can help plan new office spaces.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Market is Priced for a Recession

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News