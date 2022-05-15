 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Primrose of Mount Pleasant named Distinguished Community of the Year

  • 0
Dylan Kessler, Jennifer Ostermann and Ashley Hofland

Accepting the award are, from left, Dylan Kessler, director of operations; Jennifer Ostermann, executive director at Primrose of Mt. Pleasant; and Ashley Hofland, operations manager.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MOUNT PLEASANT — Primrose Retirement Communities has named Primrose of Mount Pleasant one of its Distinguished Communities of the Year. The announcement was made April 27 during the company’s annual Leadership Retreat in Nashville, Tenn.

“Ten communities were selected to receive the Distinguished Community of the Year award," said BJ Schaefbauer, president of Primrose Retirement Communities. This award is given to communities who consistently meet and exceed expectations related to our mission of creating happy and healthy living environments for our senior population. With 31 successful communities across the country, this award is a reflection of exceptional communities led by teams who worked together to overcome the challenges of the past year while keeping resident satisfaction at the core of what they do.”

Primrose Retirement Community of Mount Pleasant consists of 36 independent living apartment homes, 40 assisted living apartment homes and eight townhome villas.

Primrose Retirement Communities, headquartered in Aberdeen, S.D., provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the country.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News