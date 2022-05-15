Primrose of Mount Pleasant named Distinguished Community of the Year

MOUNT PLEASANT — Primrose Retirement Communities has named Primrose of Mount Pleasant one of its Distinguished Communities of the Year. The announcement was made April 27 during the company’s annual Leadership Retreat in Nashville, Tenn.

“Ten communities were selected to receive the Distinguished Community of the Year award," said BJ Schaefbauer, president of Primrose Retirement Communities. This award is given to communities who consistently meet and exceed expectations related to our mission of creating happy and healthy living environments for our senior population. With 31 successful communities across the country, this award is a reflection of exceptional communities led by teams who worked together to overcome the challenges of the past year while keeping resident satisfaction at the core of what they do.”