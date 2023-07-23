PROMOTIONS: Community State Bank has announced the promotion of three employees: Shelly Petrick, Union Grove retail manager; MacKenzie Graf, Union Grove assistant retail manager; and Jody Vollmer, deposit operations manager.

Petrick, a lifelong Union Grove and Yorkville resident, joined CSB in 1996 as a teller and has worked on the retail banking team for more than 27 years. She played an instrumental role in helping train upcoming universal bankers and managing CSB’s IRA accounts, in addition to her universal banker duties.

Outside work, Petrick serves as vice president of the Union Grove Rails to Trails project and volunteers at Leadership Union Grove, Yorkville PTO, Relay for Life — Union Grove, Kiwanis Club of Union Grove and Yorkville 4-H. She also serves community meals twice a month at St. Robert’s Bellarmine Church.

Graf joined Community State Bank in March 2022 as a universal banker.

She is a graduate of Leadership Union Grove 2023 and was one of the first to graduate CSB’s mentoring program.

Graf also volunteers with the Union Grove Lions Club.

Vollmer has been with CSB since 2003 and previously served as the retail manager for CSB’s Union Grove and Mount Pleasant locations. She has also served in other roles, including universal banker and training coordinator.

Community State Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Union Grove and has served communities in southeastern Wisconsin since 1898.