People in Business: Nov. 7, 2021

HIRES, APPOINTMENTS AND PROMOTIONS: Brian Lois has joined Community State Bank as agricultural relationship coordinator.

Lois is a fifth-generation farmer of Lois Family Farm and is a business graduate of Iowa State University with an emphasis on agriculture. Prior to joining Community State Bank, he worked in a marketing role and agricultural equipment sales at two leading ag corporations in Iowa and Wisconsin.

In his new role, Lois will work closely with David Moyer, ag manager and market president, by assisting with ag renewal processes, as well as developing existing and establishing new banking relationships in southeast Wisconsin.

In addition to Lois’ work experience, he also has a passion for his community by serving in leadership roles for 4-H (Wheatland Willing Workers), assisting with the auctions at the Racine County Fair and Kenosha County Fair, as well as participating as a member of the National Corn Growers Association and Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.

Lois will be located primarily at Community State Bank’s Union Grove location; however his role will have a tri-county focus in Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties.

The Journal Times welcomes news about promotions, appointments, professional organization elections, certifications and professional honors. There is no charge for this service. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity. The deadline for “People in Business” items is noon Tuesday of each week to be considered for publication. Photos may accompany notices of new hires and promotions. Send your items to Loreen Mohr at: Lmohr@journaltimes.com or by mail: “People in Business,” The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0