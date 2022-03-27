Motor Specialty Inc. celebrates 75 years of service

RACINE — Motor Specialty Inc. was founded in 1947 by Henry E. Lund. It began as a one-man shop and quickly grew and contributed to Racine’s reputation as America’s motor manufacturing epicenter.

Motor Specialty Inc. (MSI) began making motors for butcher block cleaners and knife sharpeners, expanding their offered products to include hedge trimmers, pencil sharpeners and even electric hairbrushes. In the 1950s, Motor Specialty grew significantly as the premier motor manufacturer for the world famous Necchi sewing machine company. It was also in the 1950s that MSI introduced several motor designs popularized and sold under the Dayton brand name; a relationship that continues to this day over 70 years later.

Ever expanding, MSI took a big leap early in the 1960s, building their new plant at 2801 Lathrop Ave. The products offered expanded again, now including motors for medical devices, vacuum cleaners and even fuel pumps. In the 1970s, MSI grew to have several shifts and over 100 employees. New applications continued to expand including electrical switch gear actuating motors, centrifuge motors and vending machine motors.

Early in the 1980s, MSI expanded the plant footprint for a third time. It was also during this time that the company designed and built motors for the most famous soft serve ice cream machine in the USA. By 1984, MSI was in acquisition mode, and soon Howard industries became part of the fold; bringing with them an expanded lineup of Universal and Shunt Wound motors and, a revolution at the time, the Permanent Magnet DC motor.

Always in forward mode, in the 1990s Motor Specialty partnered with Lambert Hanger, a prolific inventor of electric motor systems, developing a brushless DC motor for use in firefighting extraction fans. MSI began branching out into new markets throughout the 1990s, with offerings including capstan hoist motors (used in the burgeoning cell tower market), as well as powering top quality American made chiropractic back and muscle massagers. Late in the decade MSI became the power plant for the world’s largest manufactures of professional grade drain cleaners and pipe threaders, a relationship that continues to this day, even winning the coveted Supplier of the Year Award.

As they entered the new millennium, Motor Specialty adhered to a standard of excellence, proudly maintaining a track record of “on time” delivery year after year. In 2017, under the ownership of Cindy Bass and Mark Bass, MSI fixed its sights on growth; expanding on one of the industry’s best designed PMDC motors. Motor Specialty blended this rugged, time-tested design with Right Angle Gearboxes and introduced the RGP series.

In 2021, MSI’s engineering team put their heads together once again and developed yet another product to solve several problems for the world’s largest online retailer. MSI quickly ramped up production, and began cranking out 1,000 PGP, Planetary Gearmotors a week; meeting and exceeding the customer’s supply energy usage and noise levels with the new design. Which brings us to 2022, a year of more milestones. MSI is introducing a third gearmotor product, the Parallel Shaft PSGP line, as well as celebrating 75 years; three quarters of a century of "Pride in Motion."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0