More job openings expected in future

Southeastern Wisconsin, from an economic development perspective, is an engine to Wisconsin. There are nearly 350,000 people in Kenosha and Racine counties, with the population projected to grow between 30% to as much as 60% by the year 2050 according to the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission’s 2010 Comprehensive Plans.

This region’s population will not only grow in number but also grow increasingly diverse demographically as the white, non-Hispanic population drops off from over 70% of the current population in 2017 to just over 55% in 2050. This also reflects a growing trend of individuals speaking English as a second language.

Yet, estimates from a recent study conducted by Manpower Group present a sobering picture for employers looking to secure the needed talent they need — particularly in high growth fields such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, the trades and the service sector. The report states that in Racine County alone, there will be 24% more job openings in 2021 than there have been in 2019.