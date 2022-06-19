Modine to host Investor & Analyst Day June 22

NEW YORK — Modine Manufacturing Co., a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, will host an Investor and Analyst Day at the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, June 22.
The event will feature presentations from members of Modine’s executive management team including Neil D. Brinker, CEO; Michael B. Lucareli, CFO; Adrian I. Peace, president, Performance Technologies; and Eric S. McGinnis, president, Climate Solutions.
The presentation will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the simultaneous, live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A webcast replay will also be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the event. For the webcast, go to webcast-eqs.com/modine20220622/en.