Modine to host Investor & Analyst Day June 22

NEW YORK — Modine Manufacturing Co., a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, will host an Investor and Analyst Day at the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, June 22.

The presentation will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the simultaneous, live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A webcast replay will also be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the event. For the webcast, go to webcast-eqs.com/modine20220622/en.