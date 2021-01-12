McClelland promoted to CSB Burlington Market president

BURLINGTON — Becky McClelland of Racine has been promoted to president of Community State Bank’s Burlington Market, 308 Bridge St.

McClelland joined CSB in 2015 and has worked in the Burlington Market for more than two years. She carries with her more than a decade of banking experience and a wide range of financial knowledge in small business lending, commercial lending, retail management and operations.

“CSB has been in Racine County for 122 years,” said Scott Huedepohl, CSP president and CEO. “We are positioning ourselves to stay in this game for the long haul. Becky is a perfect example of someone who can help us do that. She’s knowledgeable, dedicated and works hard for her customers.”

McClelland’s primary responsibility will be working with Burlington businesses, nonprofits and municipalities to help promote community growth and meet their business needs. She’ll also focus on strengthening community partnerships, in addition to highlighting the advantages of working with a community bank.

In 2020, McClelland was one of the key players in driving the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program at Community State Bank. Among many other areas of business banking, she is an expert in small business solutions including the various SBA lending programs.