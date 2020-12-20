Tech-Talk: Competition offers $60,000 in scholarships

Tech-Prize is a competition and process, hosted in Racine, designed to create ideas, develop a process to launch those ideas in our community and establish the skills required to enable results. This is done through a combination of competitions, workshops and connecting the resources required to enable results. The outcome of this process will be re-establishing the Racine community as “Invention City.” This will result in people wanting to live, work and play in southeast Wisconsin.

Over the last 30 days, the Tech-Prize organization has hosted a variety of “Biz-Shops.” These are training discussions focused on five primary steps of launching a business: Creating ideas, protecting ideas, and evaluating, launching and marketing a business. Each of those recorded sessions can be found at the Tech-Prize.org website. These topics will be repeated in Spanish in the spring of 2021.

