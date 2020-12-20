Tech-Talk: Competition offers $60,000 in scholarships

Tech-Prize is a competition and process, hosted in Racine, designed to create ideas, develop a process to launch those ideas in our community and establish the skills required to enable results. This is done through a combination of competitions, workshops and connecting the resources required to enable results. The outcome of this process will be re-establishing the Racine community as “Invention City.” This will result in people wanting to live, work and play in southeast Wisconsin.
Over the last 30 days, the Tech-Prize organization has hosted a variety of “Biz-Shops.” These are training discussions focused on five primary steps of launching a business: Creating ideas, protecting ideas, and evaluating, launching and marketing a business. Each of those recorded sessions can be found at the Tech-Prize.org website. These topics will be repeated in Spanish in the spring of 2021.
Design an app
The feature topic for December is computer and mobile applications, often referred to as “apps.” Tech-Prize seeks to help build the skills in our community to enable the development of apps. A virtual competition, sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Gateway Technical College, offers $60,000 in scholarships to the top three teams proposing and designing an app. Team sizes range can range from one to six individuals. The focus of the apps could be around “Racine Smart City” Initiatives, but all ideas for apps are welcomed. Sample ideas and competition information can be found on the Tech-Prize website.
The competition registration deadline is Jan. 31. Participants will pick a topic, enter their team and then build their application over four months. Submissions will be due on Sunday, May 2 . The virtual competition will then take place on Saturday, May 8 . The award ceremony and prizes will be awarded on Saturday afternoon, at the end of the competition by the leaders of Gateway Technical College and UW-Parkside.
Idea mentoring
Idea mentoring is also under way. Those who have an idea can enter it at the Tech-Prize.org website. A mentor will be assigned and will guide the team in the next steps of making their idea a reality. The developed “Ideas” can then be entered in the live competition during the summer of 2021.
The Tech-Prize process seeks to bring the community together around the topics and skills required to create a next generation capability. This includes a person with an idea, or those capable of funding and participating in the process. Visit Tech-Prize.org for information and contacts.
Ray Koukari Jr. is Gateway Technical College dean of School of Manufacturing, Engineering, and Information Technology and dean of Campus Affairs at SC Johnson iMET Center.
