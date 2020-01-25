Yorkville topped list of county home sale prices in 2019

Next came Raymond, at $363,486, followed by the Town of Norway, in fourth place at $353,767.

Coming in fifth place was the historically wealthy community of Wind Point, averaging $339,882 on 48 home sales.

In the City of Racine, the average home sold for $131,317 last year on 1,008 sales. That was a 6.9% increase from the previous year’s average sale of $122,894.

Lacking for listings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although 2019’s housing sales picture ended up looking much like rerun of 2018’s, it was noteworthy for at least a couple of reasons, said industry veteran John Crimmings, First Weber Group’s general sales manager.

“Especially in the spring, we had very much a lack of listings,” he began, and it was not caused by the miserable weather. That was most evident in comparing new listings of 2019 with those of two years earlier, 2017: In January, February and March, they were down by 4.7%, 22.2% and 17.5%, respectively.

“It picked up through the year,” Crimmings said, “and by the end we were ahead” by 2.1%.

“But in the spring, we had a lot of buyers but very few listings,” he said. “It was frustrating for buyers, frustrating for agents. It was very similar to spring 2018.”