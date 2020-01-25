Yorkville topped list of county home sale prices in 2019

RACINE COUNTY — Judging by last year’s home sale prices, the Village of Yorkville may now be the most expensive Racine County municipality in which to buy a home.
According to year-end Multiple Listing Service housing sale numbers, the average home selling price in the village last year grew by 7.3%, to $213,020, compared with 2018’s average of $198,459.
Other than the fact of rising home sale prices, 2019 looked a lot like 2018 in year-end numbers. The number of residential sales countywide last year, 2,762, dipped just 1.0% from the 2,790 sold the previous year.
And “days on market,” the number of days from the listing to an accepted offer, was very similar both years across the county — except in places very few sales, such as North Bay and Elmwood Park.
In 2019, the average home snagged an acceptable offer slightly faster in Sturtevant than any other Racine County municipality: Homes there averaged 35 days on market. However, nearly every municipality averaged in the 30s or 40s for days on market.
Priciest homes
Looking at average home sale prices last year by municipality, on 29 sales Yorkville had the greatest average home purchase price, at $368,772.
North Bay was second at $366,000, but that was based on just three sales in Racine County’s smallest municipality.
Next came Raymond, at $363,486, followed by the Town of Norway, in fourth place at $353,767.
Coming in fifth place was the historically wealthy community of Wind Point, averaging $339,882 on 48 home sales.
In the City of Racine, the average home sold for $131,317 last year on 1,008 sales. That was a 6.9% increase from the previous year’s average sale of $122,894.
Lacking for listings
Although 2019’s housing sales picture ended up looking much like rerun of 2018’s, it was noteworthy for at least a couple of reasons, said industry veteran John Crimmings, First Weber Group’s general sales manager.
“Especially in the spring, we had very much a lack of listings,” he began, and it was not caused by the miserable weather. That was most evident in comparing new listings of 2019 with those of two years earlier, 2017: In January, February and March, they were down by 4.7%, 22.2% and 17.5%, respectively.
“It picked up through the year,” Crimmings said, “and by the end we were ahead” by 2.1%.
“But in the spring, we had a lot of buyers but very few listings,” he said. “It was frustrating for buyers, frustrating for agents. It was very similar to spring 2018.”
Crimmings observed, “People are not selling like they used to. Older baby boomers are not selling — they’re aging in place instead of going into a retirement home. A lot of those (homes) are not coming on the market.”
Another trend Crimmings sees is that many buyers are opting to buy homes later in their lives. “They’re skipping the starter home,” he said. “That’s what’s driving up the prices.”
Jessica Smith, a Shorewest Realtors agent, agreed. “The last few years, they skip their starter and have a larger down payment,” and buy a home in the range of $250,000 to $300,000.
“It’s a ladder,” Smith said. “… We need entry-level buyers.”
Investor properties
One trend Crimmings observed last year was that more non-owner-occupied homes started coming onto the market. In many cases, those were houses that had been foreclosed upon during the Great Recession, bought cheaply by investors and then renovated. Those people, Crimmings said, “are doing quite well on their return on investment.”
That works the other way, also. “I had quite a few investors last year,” Smith said, people hoping to create some rental income for themselves.
For those who are so inclined, it’s a good time to make that type of investment, Smith said. By the end of 2019, interest rates on a 30-year mortgage were hovering between 3.5% and 4.0%. And on Thursday, she found a 30-year rate of 3.375%.
As the area grows and more hospitals and clinics are built, Crimmings said, more people are going to be looking for homes — especially because of those continuing low loan rates.
“There will be more buyers chasing fewer listings,” he predicted.