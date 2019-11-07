Year-round driving range owned by Tony Romo's dad opens at Ives Grove

All-season accommodations

During his remarks, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave thanked Romo for choosing Racine County for his heated driving range.

Romo, a Waterford resident, said he saw similar driving ranges elsewhere and said, “I was very intrigued about why Racine (County) didn’t have one, and I set about to try to see if there was a location where we could put this facility.”

After approaching Racine County officials in March and getting approvals, construction by Peter Schwabe Construction began in June.

If golfers are practicing while snow is on the ground, Romo explained, the snow will be packed by a large, tractor-pulled roller so the balls will stay atop the snow.

“The technology here is really, really good,” Romo said. With the two indoor Trackman simulators, a golfer can choose any course to play. The ball is struck into the screen and the simulator will show the exact flight it would have taken on the course.

Once on the green, in most cases the simulator will assume two putts to get into the hole. It takes about one hour to play a full 18 holes.