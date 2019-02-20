RACINE — The 37-year chapter of the Yardarm Bar & Grill, that iconic, nautically themed restaurant, is coming to a close.
And the transition to Joey’s East, an expansion of Joey LeGath’s local bar and restaurant business, will soon begin.
Yardarm co-owners Lisa Caffery and Lauri Tomasek on Wednesday revealed that they have an agreement to sell the Yardarm, 930 Erie St., to LeGath and his wife, Ann. The change to Joey’s East will occur after all approvals are in hand.
LeGath is well known to many people from his nearly three decades in the greater Racine-area tavern and food business. He currently owns Joey’s on Taylor, 1863 Taylor Ave.; Joey’s on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave.; and Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road in the Franksville area of Caledonia.
With the imminent purchase of the Yardarm and its renaming to Joey’s East, LeGath will expand his local brand. Although he plans to keep the Yardarm’s nautical theme, LeGath said, “We’re going to change the name because I think it’s important for people to understand we’re also changing the menu.”
Caffery’s and Tomasek’s parents, Pete Bennett and the late Ann Bennett, opened the Yardarm in 1983. “He wanted a place where he could be behind the bar, cook some food and talk to people,” Tomasek said. “… He’s a real people person.”
He immediately put the nautical theme in place, she said.
When the Yardarm opened in what had been a paint store, it was just the bar area, Tomasek said. The back portion was a sail loft called Custom Sails, run by Pete’s brother John Bennett.
The front and back areas were added later to create the present restaurant/bar which seats about 90 to 100 people.
Exit strategy
Caffery and Tomasek took over the Yardarm in 1996, almost 24 years ago. About two years ago, someone made them what they considered a ludicrous offer for the business — but it started them thinking, Tomasek said, and before long they put out the word that they were open to a purchase.
“We thought, ‘What are we going to do?’” Tomasek said. “… We weren’t in any big hurry, but we definitely had to figure out a plan of action.”
That’s where LeGath came in, a local businessman who Caffery and Tomasek know and respect.
“My wife and I feel kind of like honored that these girls are selling it to us,” LeGath said.
And the feelings are mutual, Tomasek said. “We were honored that it would be someone that took care of the business, someone that took care of the employees, and someone that took care of our customers.” (LeGath said he will keep all 18 Yardarm employees.)
LeGath said he didn’t just jump into buying the Yardarm. “I thought about it a long time,” he said. “… I really liked being in the food business again, because that’s where I grew up; my father owned restaurants.”
“It just seemed like when I bought Joey’s West I filled a void that I had for a little bit. … I did miss it.”
New name, new menu
Asked about the coming name change, LeGath said, “We did think about keeping the (Yardarm) name, because it is such an iconic name around Racine … and it has a lot of respect throughout the community.”
“I just think that it needed to have a different name, and, of course, Joey’s West being out there, it made perfect sense to call it Joey’s East, because it’s pretty far east.”
He added, “If you don’t change the name, sometimes people don’t understand that it’s new.”
LeGath said Ann will make all the decisions about just what they’re going to do with the menu at Joey’s East. “But we know that the menu is going to change,” he said.
“And of course, some people are not going to like this, but there’s going to be no sand dollars anymore. Because they’re too …”
“Labor intensive,” Tomasek offered. “Temperamental.”
Just as the Yardarm is a restaurant with a bar, so will be Joey’s East, LeGath said.
“Our focus is going to be on the food here,” he said. It will have many similarities to the Joey’s West menu but with more seafood. He said he knows they’ll have a fish sandwich every day and fish fries on Wednesdays and Fridays.
In The Journal Times’ Best of Racine County contest, LeGath said, Yardarm took No. 1 for Best Fish Fry, Cliff’s Boathouse took No. 2 — and has since closed — and Joey’s West was No. 3.
“So, he’s going to be Mr. Fish,” Tomasek quipped.
