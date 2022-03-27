Workshop focus is importance of mentors in today’s workplace

RACINE —Gateway Technical College is holding a series of workshops focused on the importance of mentors in today’s workplace. Organizational psychologist and leadership coach Liz Oplatka and Gateway instructor Albe Heinen are leading the sessions.

The free workshops will address the need for, and merits of, mentoring along with strategies for becoming a strong mentor. Workplace mentoring programs are shown to strengthen companies by helping create cultures where employees are engaged, increasing employee productivity and creating a welcoming and productive work culture. Sessions are:

Session 1: “Psychological Safety in the Workplace,” 9 a.m. to noon Monday, April 4. Participants will learn how to build their skills in creating environments where employees have good reason to feel included, trusted, relied upon and wanted — environments where employees have no fear of being judged, demeaned or dismissed.

Session 2: “Communication for Mentors,” 9 a.m. to noon Monday, April 11. This session explores ways to assess and use effective communication skills in order to more effectively mentor and encourage employees.

Session 3: “Leadership for Mentors,” 9 a.m. to noon Monday, April 18. This final session will show participants how to leverage leadership skills to encourage and retain employees and increase the chances for new employee success.

Workshops will be delivered via Zoom. People can register for one or all sessions. Go to gtc.edu/BWS-mentoring. For more information, contact Nicci Pagan, Gateway’s apprenticeship coordinator, at paganj@gtc.edu, 262-564-2952.

