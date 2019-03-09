Try 3 months for $3
Waterford area accident

Sunday afternoon, Town of Waterford said, a 48-year-old Whitewater woman flipped her vehicle while driving westbound on Highway 20 near Honey Creek Road. Police arrested her for third-offense drunken driving and issued several citations, including for open intoxicants in a vehicle. The woman was also transported for treatment of injuries.

 Submitted photo

TOWN OF WATERFORD — A former Racine woman flipped her vehicle onto its roof Saturday afternoon, got herself arrested and ended up in the hospital, Town of Waterford police reported.

Police Sgt. Adam Nelson, the agency’s public information officer, said the call came in at 3:37 p.m. for a vehicle overturned and in the ditch alongside Highway 20 immediately west of Honey Creek Road.

Police determined that a 48-year-old Whitewater resident, whose name had not yet been released, was westbound, driving too fast for the rainy conditions, and went off the highway, flipping her Toyota Corolla onto its roof.

Police found open intoxicants in the vehicle, Nelson said, and the woman showed signs of impaired driving. She was arrested on a charge of third-offense drunken driving and transported to Froedtert Hospital of Wauwatosa for her injuries, where a blood draw to determine blood alcohol concentration was also performed.

In addition, police cited the woman for open intoxicants in a vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, no insurance and operating without a license.

Nelson said that every year about this time, during spring holidays and as the seasons are changing, the department sees a spike in alcohol-related accidents, and he cautioned drivers to “make good decisions behind the wheel.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments