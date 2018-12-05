RACINE — A minimum $50 million, mostly residential construction project of 242 market-rate apartments is planned for the former Walker Manufacturing site along Lake Michigan.
And that’s just phase one.
At a news conference in Mayor Cory Mason’s office Wednesday morning, Mason and staff members shared details of the first phase of a planned redevelopment of the former Walker site, currently considered the city's prime development opportunity.
In October Mason and Kevin Newell, president of Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group, announced an agreement that Newell's company could develop the site. But no other specifics were divulged.
At the press conference, Mason and Newell announced plans for the Walker site, just north of Pugh Marina at 1129 Michigan Blvd., for the first time.
"Big picture on this: This is the biggest redevelopment project we have seen in this city in probably a generation," Mason said.
As important, he said, is that this project will be "building a community" and getting local people back to work.
The property lies between Pugh Marina, 1001 Michigan Blvd.; the city water treatment plant at 100 Hubbard St.; and the lake.
Mason said Royal Capital is buying the city-owned site for $3.2 million. The mayor praised the company as a business partner and for the development work it is doing in connection with the Milwaukee Bucks' new arena.
Prior to the news conference, Mason, City Administrator Jim Palenick and City Development Director Amy Connolly shared conceptual plans for the first phase of the development named @ North Beach. It is currently expected to consist of:
- A seven-story apartment building including a two-story parking structure;
- A five-story apartment building with one story of parking and a total, between the two structures, of 241 parking spaces;
- A total of 242 market-rate apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms each;
- A total of 364,666 square feet of new construction; and
- About 4,400 square feet of retail space, possibly including a restaurant.
The buildings will be certified under the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, or LEED, program, Mason said, and will have some "smart city" components.
"This is a great time to be in Racine," Newell said after Mason introduced him. "This is an amazing time for the community; you guys have definitely earned this opportunity.
"We came to Racine, out of all the other opportunities we could have chased after in the local market, based upon the leadership here. Being able to work with a mayor and council and staff that gets it, that share the same values that we share, made this partnership viable."
Mason said phase two is also envisioned to be mostly market-rate housing. “The idea is that we’re really building a neighborhood in here,” he said.
“With walkability; you’re only a block from the lake,” Connolly put in. “Whether you’ve got a lake view or not, you’re still going to have direct access to the lake.”
“And being connected very closely both to Downtown and to North Beach,” Palenick added.
The Foxconn stimulus
“I’m really excited about it,” Mason said about the @ North Beach plan. “This is the largest residential development we’ve seen in Racine in at least 20 years.”
Mason said the construction project will create 350 jobs. He said the project will be the first done under the Racine Works program, meaning at least 20 percent of the worker hours will have to come from low- to moderate-income Racine residents.
"I'm really excited about getting my hands dirty with the entire team and finding ways to get people to work here," Newell said.
Connolly said the former brownfield was remediated to industrial standards and given closure by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
For residential development, there are some additional environmental issues to address, but they are not significant, she said. The city is working with Royal Capital on a brownfield cleanup loan, a revolving loan that starts as money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Phase one is to occupy the easternmost portion, roughly half, of the 9.5-acre site. The project, including new infrastructure, is expected to start in spring — both the public infrastructure and private development — and take about 18 months to build, Connolly said.
The Walker site, which was renamed Harborside, comprises a large chunk of what was to have become the Pointe Blue development; that also would have included Pugh Marina. However, that plan self-combusted as the Great Recession was roaring to life.
But Mason pointed out that this is a different economy, and he voiced confidence in Royal Capital. The Milwaukee Bucks selected Royal Capital for the mixed-use housing and retail development that is part of the $1 billion downtown Milwaukee entertainment district that includes Fiserv Forum, which opened in late summer.
“Foxconn has changed everything,” Mason said.
“Pre-Foxconn, we wouldn’t have been here,” Palenick agreed, “and this wouldn’t have happened.”
“I think people are excited about what the possibility of Foxconn means for the future of the city,” Mason said. “And so, what we’re seeing with this project and others is (developers) looking at our waterfront for redevelopment in ways that we haven’t seen in a long time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(17) comments
Thank you Mayor Mason for turning our City around!
A good designer and planner sure...OK...but this is socialist Racine and a dying city with a poverty/welfare dominated population...and it is too far from the I-94.. I am telling you a summerfest type grounds with a entertainment center/small hotel...much better..
More housing for the Chinese visa workers that will be running foxconns automated production lines. Cool. Tax payer money for this too, I suppose? How long do you pols think you'll get away with giving rich folks our money, while infrastructure crumbles?
"Chinese visa workers"......Sure beats the other alternative..."no visa illegal workers".
Lol id*0t... They aren't leading luxury housing for them. Nice try lib
More development is good......however, there is still next to nothing to do downtown. We need more and different entertainment venues. (i.e. themed bars, theater options, comedy, etc.) More residential just means more people to travel north or south for entertainment.
You know what would be great downtown? An arena for sports and concerts and other things! Oh, wait...
Similar to Milwaukee's Erie St, but I just don;t see where the tenants are going to come from.
Better hope our new state leader keeps hands off FoxConn and thereby slow ing/stoppingdevelopment in Racine and SE WI. I really don't think Mr. Evers would be that stupid to step in and make life difficult for FoxConn. More great construction/union jobs. IF you carry that card, remember who you voted for.
Also, I really hope all these new tenants materialize. Market rent, for a lake front apartment, is likely in the neighborhood of $2000-3000 a month. That's what condos in the Lake Towers and adjacent lakefront buildings are leasing for (Well, 2000$-ish). Most of those condos are owner occupied, very few are rented. If 242 families move in, that can swing that rent, that will do amazing things for the downtown and Racine.
Yup
I am very much pro-development in Racine... I really want this to succeed, and boost the economy, rents, and property values. Trying to figure out the math, though. $50mm for 242 apartments is about 200k per apartment. Much less actually, as a lot of the money will be for infrastructure, roads, decontaminations, sewers, etc, etc. And, you still need money left over to build the commercial side. I know 200k$ per apartment sounds like a lot, but trust me, it isn't. How are they going to build all that for $50mm? The articale also mentions 4400 sf of commercial development. I can only assume that's a typo. That's not enough space for a tiny store. Did they mean 44,000 sf? 440,000sf?
Awesome!
"Awesome"? Maybe wait to find out what it's going to cost you.
What do you care? You're jolly about 4 billion of Wisconsin tax dollars to Commie China, for jobs that will all become automated. Happy you. Who cares about cost, right, tax and spend?
Silencio.....What do I care? Plenty! The latest developments in Madison and locally are resulting in epic levels of liberals unhinged. It's quite amusing to witness.
U just relayed the liberal credo
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.