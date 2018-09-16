MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and the state’s regional economic development organizations, is hosting an informational workshop on Monday, Sept. 24, in the SC Johnson iMet Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. Registration is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. The session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The Supplier Readiness Series will include information to help manufacturers respond to industrial innovation trends that are impacting the industry, including updates to statewide resources designed to help improve productivity, prepare for Industry 4.0 and establish a path for global competitiveness.
The workshop will also provide small- to medium-size manufacturers with details on how to become part of the supply chain for the Foxconn Technology Group as well as other major companies. A representative from Foxconn will attend the session to provide participants with an introduction to the vendor readiness process the company will follow as it engages with potential suppliers.
The informational sessions are free, but advanced registration is required. To register, visit wisconnvalley.wi.gov. All businesses are also encouraged to register with Wisconsin Supply Chain Marketplace directory, which provides companies with a convenient way to find Wisconsin suppliers.
Companies that create profiles on wisupplychainmarketplace.com will receive communication when Foxconn and other companies are posting requests for proposals to source suppliers for specific projects.
The online tool is free of charge, and all Wisconsin businesses are eligible to create a profile.
