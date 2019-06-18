MOUNT PLEASANT — The Willkomm brothers have decided to close Boss Burgers-N-Beef, the restaurant they opened in 2016 inside their Mobil station at 6840 Washington Ave.
The Willkomms described their restaurant concept as a cross between Five Guys and Portillo’s, offering half-pound and quarter-pound ground chuck burgers, giving customers the ability to add toppings of their choice such as peanut butter, guacamole or macaroni and cheese. The restaurant also offered Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago hot dogs.
“We thought this new concept would take off but sometimes, things just don’t go the way that you want,” said Michael Willkomm, co-owner of the restaurant with his brother Jim. “We sure had fun with this new restaurant and had some really positive feedback, so it is very difficult to make this decision.”
Boss will remain open until sometime this summer. The owners will notify the public of their last official day on their Boss Burgers-N-Beef Facebook page.
The owners plan to transfer their employees to their other locations so no one will be out a position within the Willkomm family. Willkomm’s gas station, convenience store, car and pet wash at that location will remain open.
The Willkomms do not have any plans for the Boss space. They invited anyone with ideas to contact them through their website, willkomms.com.
The Willkomm Companies is a fourth-generation, family-owned business founded in 1946. The Willkomms also own three Rocket Wash car washes, the Dish Restaurant and Willkomm’s Mobil at Highway 31 and Spring Street; Petro Truck Stop, Iron Skillet Restaurant and TA Truck Service at Interstate 94 and Highway 20, and JWI Mobil Distribution Plant in Somers and Lake Geneva.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
dang it I haven't been there yet, I used to love the burger king.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.