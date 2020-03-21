Willkomms plans to expand Petro travel center

YORKVILLE — The Willkomm brothers, developer-owners of numerous southeastern Wisconsin businesses, are embarking on their next project: An overhaul and expansion of their Petro travel center.
Jim and Michael Willkomm’s previous projects have included the development of a gas station/convenience store, Dish restaurant, Rocket Wash car wash and Dunkin Donuts at the southeast corner of Spring Street and Highway 31. Competition, primarily from Kwik Trip, led them to reluctantly close the gas station/convenience store part of that development in December.
The brothers have owned the travel center at 717 S. Sylvania Ave. since 1993. They made additions to it in 2000 when they franchised with Petro, Michael Willkomm said. The center, on about 13 acres, includes a gas station and convenience store, Iron Skillet restaurant, a movie theater, chiropractor, showers and TA Truck Service.
Now, 20 years after the last addition, the Willkomms plan to make the center bigger and better.
The existing travel center building is just less than 20,000 square feet, Willkomm said. They plan to raze about one-third to one-half of it and construct a 15,679-square-foot, two-story addition to the north and west sides of the existing building. The final building will be just more than 30,000 square feet, a more than 50 percent expansion.
The final product will include two restaurants to be determined later, a food court, a drive-thru and upstairs drivers’ lounge, Willkomm said. The lounge will have both indoor and outdoor seating.
The convenience store will approximately triple in size from about 2,500 square feet now to about 7,500 square feet. “We’re undersized for the size of the travel center,” Willkomm remarked.
To allow for the expansion, the fuel pumps nearest the building will be moved and become the farthest ones, he said. And the canopy will be trimmed back about 30 feet.
Which restaurants will come aboard is yet to be settled, but they will be national brands, he said.
Because of the uncertainty about the restaurants, and because so much of the cost is in the equipment, Willkomm said the project cost could vary widely. The total cost will be more than $1 million and less than $8 million, he estimated.
Truck Service expansion
In addition to the travel center expansion, the Willkomms plan to expand TA Truck Service which is currently 19,000 square feet in size with six truck bays. They will add four bays to the north side, and perpendicular to, the existing building.
Those will not be truck bays, Willkomm said, but rather bays for parking their two “road squad” trucks and a Bobcat skid steer vehicle.
He said they plan to start demolition/construction in April and hope to finish by Thanksgiving. Riley Construction will be the general contractor.