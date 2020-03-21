Willkomms plans to expand Petro travel center

The final product will include two restaurants to be determined later, a food court, a drive-thru and upstairs drivers’ lounge, Willkomm said. The lounge will have both indoor and outdoor seating.

The convenience store will approximately triple in size from about 2,500 square feet now to about 7,500 square feet. “We’re undersized for the size of the travel center,” Willkomm remarked.

To allow for the expansion, the fuel pumps nearest the building will be moved and become the farthest ones, he said. And the canopy will be trimmed back about 30 feet.

Which restaurants will come aboard is yet to be settled, but they will be national brands, he said.

Because of the uncertainty about the restaurants, and because so much of the cost is in the equipment, Willkomm said the project cost could vary widely. The total cost will be more than $1 million and less than $8 million, he estimated.

Truck Service expansion

In addition to the travel center expansion, the Willkomms plan to expand TA Truck Service which is currently 19,000 square feet in size with six truck bays. They will add four bays to the north side, and perpendicular to, the existing building.