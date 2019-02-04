KENOSHA COUNTY — The Willkomm brothers who developed the Rocket Wash at Spring Street and Highway 31, the original Rocket Wash, have just opened their second and third such car washes.
Michael and Jim Willkomm are the developers of the Rocket Wash, Mobil fuel station and convenience store, Dunkin Donuts and Dish restaurant at the southeast corner of Spring Street and North Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant.
Of those, the Rocket Wash — which was closed Wednesday and Thursday because of the extreme cold — was the first to open, on Jan. 23, 2017.
The Willkomms opened their second Rocket Wash last Nov. 11 at 5205 Green Bay Road in Kenosha, at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 158. They opened a third on Monday at 8531 75th St. (Highway 50) in Pleasant Prairie.
Michael Willkomm said the brothers had owned a Mobil gas station and convenience store on 52nd Street in Kenosha for 28 years, since 1991. “We have been putting off remodeling it until we knew exactly what we wanted to do,” he said.
“The issue was: We couldn’t get any more land, and we could not fit both (a Rocket Wash and convenience store) on the property,” Willkomm continued. Based on the success of the first Rocket Wash in Mount Pleasant, “We took everything else out,” including the underground fuel tanks. Then, starting last March, they built a second Rocket Wash there.
“So far, it has exceeded our expectations,” Willkomm said. “… Even not having a lot of sand and salt (on roads in November and December), it’s been pretty good. The really nice thing has been the reactions.”
“Kenosha never really had a really nice tunnel car wash,” he added.
Rocket Wash No. 3
The Pleasant Prairie Rocket Wash, just east of highways 50 and H, started with a fuel distributor who wanted to leave the business, Willkomm said, adding, “We loved the property.” The brothers bought it and were able to build their third Rocket Wash, starting in August, next to a Merlin auto repair shop. He said he thinks that is a great fit with their car wash.
In addition to the aforementioned businesses, the Willkomms also own a wholesale fuel distributorship, the Petro Stopping Mart at Interstate 94 and Sylvania Avenue in Yorkville — comprised of a truck stop, gas station, convenience store and Iron Skillet restaurant; and a Mobil station and convenience store, Boss Burgers-N-Beef restaurant, car wash and pet wash at 6840 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant.
They have closed their first Dish restaurant, in Oak Creek, which was too small and allowed O&H Danish Bakery to take over that building, Willkomm said.
They have no immediate plans to open a new business, he said. However, their eventual plan for the Spring Street-Highway 31 corner is to also add a new retail building next to The Dish when they have tenants for it.
