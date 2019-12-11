Willkomm’s Mobil station, store to close at Spring and Highway 31

“And I don’t fault them,” he quickly added.

The first year the Willkomm development was open, 2017, business ran ahead of projections, Michael said. And it wasn't just the new Spring Street Kwik Trip that presented a new problem. When Kwik Trip built another at 6801 Washington Ave., that really hurt Willkomm's business, he said.

The imminent closing of Willkomm's on Spring Street is the company's second setback of the year. In June the Willkomm brothers announced they would close Boss Burgers-N-Beef, the restaurant they opened in 2016 inside their Mobil station at 6840 Washington Ave.

Willkomm said Tuesday they are looking for a restaurant tenant for that space, instead of opening another one of their own.

Needed ‘super volume’

About the Mobil station and store along Spring Street, Willkomm said, “You never know if it’s going to work till you start making the bank payments.”

He said people tell him the Mobil station looks busy but said, “In today’s day and age, you’ve got to be really busy … You have to have super volume.”