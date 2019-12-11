Willkomm’s Mobil station, store to close at Spring and Highway 31

MOUNT PLEASANT — Willkomm’s Mobil gas station and convenience store on Spring Street at Highway 31, a big piece of an $8 million development, is on the cusp of closing.
Co-owner Michael Willkomm said Tuesday that he and his brother, co-owner Jim Willkomm, were one to two weeks away from closing the Mobil station and convenience store at the southeast corner of that intersection.
Both Rocket Wash car wash and The Dish restaurant, two other components of that development, are “doing great” and will stay open, Michael Willkomm said, as will Dunkin’ Donuts — both the drive-thru and inside counter.
After buying 5.5 acres of property, mostly houses, at that corner, the Willkomms began building their commercial development in fall 2016. They opened Rocket Wash in January 2017 followed by the Mobil station and store that March or April and The Dish in May 2017.
When they started acquiring property at that corner, there was no other gas station nearby.
But as the Willkomms were building up their corner, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip was also moving ahead on a new 24-hour gas station and convenience store just west of Willkomm’s on Spring Street, across from the Pick ‘n Save on North Green Bay Road.
“The competitive landscape in our market has become more difficult,” Willkomm said. Asked if he meant Kwik Trip’s arrival, he replied, “It’s definitely a major change in the landscape; yes.
“And I don’t fault them,” he quickly added.
The first year the Willkomm development was open, 2017, business ran ahead of projections, Michael said. And it wasn't just the new Spring Street Kwik Trip that presented a new problem. When Kwik Trip built another at 6801 Washington Ave., that really hurt Willkomm's business, he said.
The imminent closing of Willkomm's on Spring Street is the company's second setback of the year. In June the Willkomm brothers announced they would close Boss Burgers-N-Beef, the restaurant they opened in 2016 inside their Mobil station at 6840 Washington Ave.
Willkomm said Tuesday they are looking for a restaurant tenant for that space, instead of opening another one of their own.
Needed ‘super volume’
About the Mobil station and store along Spring Street, Willkomm said, “You never know if it’s going to work till you start making the bank payments.”
He said people tell him the Mobil station looks busy but said, “In today’s day and age, you’ve got to be really busy … You have to have super volume.”
Next week they will start moving the store’s inventory out, wrapping up the fuel dispensers and removing the “Willkomm’s” signs from the building and canopy, he said. The brothers are now trying to market the Mobil station and store for sale, with an asking price of $3.6 million, or lease.
The station had 10 employees, Willkomm said, and the owners have been able to relocate all of them to their other businesses including The Dish.
Over the past two years, Willkomm Co. has replaced two gas stations and convenience stores in Kenosha County with Rocket Washes.
In January, the company opened a Rocket Wash at 8531 75th St. in Pleasant Prairie in the Truesdell Plaza.
A Rocket Wash in Kenosha at the intersection of 52nd Street and Green Bay Road (highways 158 and 31) opened in the fall of 2018.
The brothers also own Willkomm’s Petro at the southwest corner of Highway 20 and Sylvania Avenue along Interstate 94. Next year they intend to remodel the Petro, Michael said.
