Wildcat BBQ opens in former Cliff’s Boathouse

RACINE — Wildcat BBQ, which features the tastes and the smoking techniques of the South, has opened in the former Cliff’s Boathouse, just north of Downtown.
The unpretentious little Cliff’s Boathouse, 301 Hamilton St., was probably best known for its fish fries and ultrathin potato pancakes. It closed after Labor Day 2018, after 31 years in business.
Now, the site has reawakened as Wildcat BBQ with John Brownewell undertaking his first entrepreneurial venture. While just 23, the Racine native is well seasoned in the art of smoking meats.
Brownewell earned a political science degree from the University of Kentucky, after starting in food science. It was there that he fell in love with, and learned the art of, smoking meats.
“That’s really where I started getting into barbecue,” he said, “because there’s just never really too many good barbecue spots up here.”
He chose “wildcat” for his business name from the University of Kentucky’s mascot.
Since then, Brownewell has been a long-term substitute biology teacher at Park High School. But he continued to smoke meats for himself and friends.
For his new business, Brownewell had a large, wood-fueled smoker that he estimates weighs about a ton, custom built. It sits behind the restaurant, a hefty part of Brownewell’s approximately $17,000 investment to start Wildcat.
Wildcat BBQ will only be open Friday through Sunday and for lunches only. “I really like to focus on the quality of my product, so I don’t want to be one of those places that keeps a brisket under a heat lamp for six hours and just has it dry out,” Brownewell said. “I really want to focus on just really providing good meat.”
On his website, www.wildcatbbq.org, Brownewell states, “Wildcat BBQ is BBQ made the right way. There are no chips, pellets, or pucks of wood anywhere near our restaurant. We only use what nature gives us, and that is wood.”
And he promises to plant two trees for every tree’s worth of wood burned.
All-night smoking
The reason Wildcat BBQ will only be open three days a week is that Brownewell will be up all night, tending his wood fires, the night before each day’s lunch. For a Friday lunch, for example, he will start his fire at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and put the meat in the smoker about an hour later. A brisket takes about 14 hours to smoke, and all night long he will keep an eye on the fire in the smoker to make sure the fire continually burns clean.
He’ll serve from 11 or 11:30 a.m., depending on the day, until the meat is gone.
“All in all, it’s about a 20-hour day for me,” Brownewell said. “I get four hours of sleep, and then I get back at it. So, it’s already a 60-hour work week for me.”
Brownewell said he burns maple and hickory wood, all from the local area and all sustainably sourced. “Usually in barbecue, you use what’s in your area,” he added.
He smokes pork shoulders, beef brisket and puts the ribs on in the morning.
Along with the barbecued meats, Wildcat BBQ will offer baked beans (the website states, “A staple at every major BBQ joint from Lexington to Birmingham, so you know we had to include them),” collard greens, macaroni and cheese, creamy or vinegar slaw and chips.
Wildcat BBQ is open from 11:30 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday until the meat is gone; Brownewell expects to close about 3 to 4 p.m. each of those days.
