RACINE — Seven months after the Wild Root Market reached one fundraising goal, it still needs to fill an approximately $1 million financing gap to be able to start renovating its building, and the group has again pushed back the project timing.
It is now going on a decade that the hoped-for food cooperative has been in the planning stage. In late 2009, a small group of people first met to talk about starting a community-owned, natural foods grocery store in the Downtown area. The impetus for their efforts came from a market study, in about 2006, for a Downtown grocery store that would emphasize natural foods.
Last Sept. 23, on its final day of member fundraising, the local food cooperative hit a milestone when it reached its $1.125 million goal in memberships and member loans. A precommitted loan from the National Cooperative Bank, for construction and equipment, was contingent on the co-op coming up with the $1.125 million in owner loans and donations.
At the time Wild Root was anticipating opening the north-side food cooperative, at 500 Walton Ave., this year.
The co-op did close on the purchase of that building in December, Wild Root Board Secretary Margie Michicich said Tuesday. The City of Racine released $175,000 of its promised project grant of up to $390,000 to help with the purchase, Michicich said.
However, per the property covenant, if Wild Root Market has not closed on its private financing by Dec. 31, Wild Root must deed the property to the city. The city would be able to sell the property in order to recoup the $175,000 grant. It has been determined that the property is worth more than $175,000.
The Wild Root board continues to work with the National Cooperative Bank in Washington, D.C., as the primary lender for construction and equipment, Michicich said. “Our primary lender wants us to have a strong cash position to ensure stability in our first year,” she said.
Consequently, the Wild Root board has been talking with private, government and community entities that Michicich declined to identify as potential sources for closing the $1 million gap.
The board’s goal is now to find that funding and begin renovations on the building this year, as soon as possible, she said. The expectation is that renovations will take at least six months.
Michicich said she and other Wild Root board members are “cautiously optimistic” about landing the needed funding to spring loose the main loan. And she said Wild Root has obtained more than 80 percent of the capital it requires.
The Wild Root Market plan
The cooperative, formed in 2011, is trying to open a full-service grocery store with 7,700 square feet of retail space, at an estimated cost of $5.2 million, in a former medical building two blocks west of the Racine Zoo. The plan includes a delicatessen and café, local and organic meat, eggs and produce; bulk foods; bakery; wine and beer; supplements and more. Wild Root says the grocery store will create about 50 jobs, all of which will pay above minimum wage.
Although the Wild Root Market would be member-owned, returning the profits to its members, it would be a for-profit operation that would increase the amount of property taxes paid to the city on the now-vacant building.
The co-op expects to make between $5 million and $6 million in its first year, and at least 20 percent would come from sales of products produced within 100 miles of the market.
For more information, visit wildrootmarket.coop or email info@wildrootmarket.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.