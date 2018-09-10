RACINE — Wild Root Market Cooperative, which hopes to open a community-owned grocery store on the city’s north side, has met a $100,000 city challenge grant match and is approaching two-thirds of what it needs to finance the project.
The cooperative, formed in 2011, is trying to open a full-service grocery store with 7,700 square feet of retail space, at an estimated cost of $5.2 million, in a former medical building at 500 Walton Ave.
Plans include a delicatessen and café, local and organic meat, eggs and produce, bulk foods, bakery, wine and beer, supplements and more.
In April, the Racine Redevelopment Authority and City Council approved providing the co-op a grant of up to $390,000, including a dollar-for-dollar challenge grant of up to $100,000.
Thursday evening, City Development Director Amy Connolly informed the RDA that Wild Root has indeed raised enough to get the additional $100,000 when its financing is in place. All of the funding is to come from the city’s intergovernmental revenue fund, or IGR. The city receives about $1.5 million per year in IGR funding.
The bulk of Wild Root’s funding would come in the form of a loan from the National Cooperative Bank in Washington, D.C.
Wild Root currently stands at $723,400 in fundraising, which is 64 percent of its goal of $1.125 million to get its full financing to begin construction. All of that money is being raised through member/owner loans and donations to the co-op; the current fundraising total does not include future city money or other grants, said co-op President Rose Nelson.
The average owner loan is about $4,600, Nelson said. The co-op has received almost 150 loans from among its 1,142 current owners, she said.
“We realize that not everyone can make a loan,” Nelson said, “but there are still a lot of people out there who could feasibly make one.”
For-profit operation
Although the Wild Root Market would be member-owned, returning the profits to its members, it would be a for-profit operation that would increase the amount of property taxes paid to the city by several fold, Connolly has pointed out.
“They’re actually alleviating food desert issues,” she has also said. “They’re contributing to a neighborhood that needs reinvestment.”
Wild Root says the grocery store would create about 50 jobs, all of which would pay above minimum wage.
The co-op, which predicts it would do $5 million to $6 million in annual sales, says more than $1 million of that would be sales of foods and items produced within 100 miles by up to 50 farmers and producers whose items the store would carry.
Nelson said the Wild Root board is hoping to reach its fundraising goal and start construction by year’s end and open sometime next year.
“They’re actually alleviating food desert issues. They’re contributing to a neighborhood that needs reinvestment.” Amy Connolly,
city development director
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
With several new apartment building being built soon downtown this might finally get more support.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.