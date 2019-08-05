{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. is scheduled to host a free workshop for anyone thinking of starting a child care business. The session is to take place from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., room 303. 

This workshop will outline the basic topics and steps involved in starting and operating a child care business. It will examine operational elements, licensing requirements and regulations and steps it takes to get started.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant.

