RACINE — Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. is scheduled to host a free workshop for anyone thinking of starting a child care business. The session is to take place from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., room 303.
This workshop will outline the basic topics and steps involved in starting and operating a child care business. It will examine operational elements, licensing requirements and regulations and steps it takes to get started.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.