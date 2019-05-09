Try 3 months for $3
RACINE COUNTY — Anyone interested in adopting a solar power system through the Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy is invited to an information session on Wednesday. The Solar Summit, for both residents and small-business representatives, is set for 6:30 p.m. in the Michigan Room of Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.

SWSGB is a nonprofit, volunteer-led program founded by Greening Greater Racine that serves homeowners, small businesses and nonprofits, including churches.

The informational summit will include an explanation of benefits available through the group buy program, a presentation by the solar installer and testimonies from residents who have participated in this program.

Attendees will learn about the group buy discounts, federal tax credits and grants available from Focus on Energy. They will be able to sign up for a free solar assessment, for south-facing as well as east- or west-facing structures.

SWSGB said 50 families and four businesses are now producing 315 megawatts of solar electricity each year through the group buys.

“Do it to save money. Do it because it’s the right thing,” organizers stated in an announcement.

Environmental benefits

Over their projected 40-year life, solar panels offset the environmental impact of 977,575 gallons of gasoline consumed or 11,545 metric tons of carbon-dioxide produced, organizers said. They are the equivalent of planting and growing 209,224 trees for 10 years.

SWSGB has again chosen Arch Electric of Plymouth as its partner contractor for this year’s program. Its company leaders are active instructors, inspectors and consultants to many of the leading energy groups in the region.

The SWSGB will also continue its relationship with the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps which will be doing the installations. In 2018, 17 youth from disadvantaged populations in the area received on-the-job training by assisting with installations.

The solar summit is co-sponsored by Visioning a Greater Racine, the Clean Power Coalition, the Racine Sustainable Business Network, Racine Green Congregations, Ministries at North Pointe, Faith and Solar and supported by the Sierra Club.

To learn more, visit www.swsgb.solar or contact Haley Avery at havery.glccc@gmail.com.

