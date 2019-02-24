LAKE GENEVA — Nasty weather again is slowing construction work at the site of the new Tristan Crist Magic Theatre.
Magician Tristan Crist says a project he hoped would be done by January now is on track for completion by spring at 100 N. Edwards Boulevard on the east side of Lake Geneva, not far from the busy intersection of Highways 12 and 50.
Heavy rain last summer slowed the early stages of the project when a new foundation got flooded.
Despite the delays, Crist said he is satisfied with how the building is coming along.
“Everyone is doing excellent work and has been very easy to communicate with as the project progresses,” he said. “Since we are building a theater for a magic show, there are some interesting and unique challenges that you wouldn’t see in a standard commercial building.”
Geneva Bay Construction of Lake Geneva is heading up work on the 5,000-square-foot entertainment center.
Peter Juergens, owner of Geneva Bay Construction, said weather has delayed some of the work on the parking lot, but the project is progressing nicely.
“Everything is going fine,” Juergens said. “The only issue with the weather was starting the parking lot. The parking lot should be completed this spring, and the building should be completed ahead of that.”
The new theater will be able to accommodate 150 spectators for Crist’s magic shows, which is three times more than the capacity of his current theater at 609 W. Main St. in Downtown Lake Geneva. The new venue also will include a larger lobby area and three restrooms.
