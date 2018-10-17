WATERFORD — Avidity Science, the former Edstrom Industries, has completed an acquisition of CT Chemicals, broadening Avidity’s range of products and services supporting the research tools market.
Based in Lebanon, Ohio, CT Chemicals manufactures and sells filtration products including ion exchange and filtration-media-based solutions used in water purification applications. CT’s products are widely used by pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and government customers.
Avidity, 819 Bakke Ave., is a worldwide provider of water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and healthcare facilities.
“By expanding Avidity’s portfolio of water purification solutions to include ion exchange and filtration media and cartridges, this acquisition supports our objective of becoming a more valuable research tools partner and is another step forward in our mission of enabling science to improve the quality of life,” Avidity CEO Doug Lohse stated in a news release.
Greg Lalonde, president of CT Chemicals, said the acquisition by Avidity strengthens its operations and expands opportunities around the world.
An official with Avidity would not say how many employees the company employs locally.
