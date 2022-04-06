Waterford Place Assisted Living plans open houses

WATERFORD — Waterford Place Assisted Living, a new senior living community, celebrates spring with a series of open houses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays from April 8 through April 29.

Older adults and their families are invited to tour the community, meet the staff, learn more about the benefits that an assisted living lifestyle offers older adults and their families, and take home a personal charcuterie from Charcuter-Me. For reservations, call 262-914-3188 or go to waterfordplace-assistedliving.com.

Located at 808 Cornerstone Crossing near the intersection of highways 164 and 36. Waterford Place caregivers address simple to complex care needs and offer three meals per day, medication management, assistance with daily activities like dressing and bathing, 24-hour support and emergency call response, licensed nursing and visiting physicians, assistance with coordination of medical appointments, weekly housekeeping and laundry services, and scheduled transportation. In addition, Waterford Place offers residents a robust events calendar that includes daily physical, mental and social activities.

Waterford Place is operated by Encore Senior Living, which operates 36 senior living communities throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota.

