MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board has approved the intergovernmental agreement which ensures that utility ratepayers and other municipalities will not be saddled with infrastructure costs associated with the Foxconn development.
Instead, those costs will be funded through Foxconn’s $10 billion investment via Mount Pleasant Tax Increment District 5. Project costs associated with the expansion of the Racine Water Utility system, to meet the needs of Mount Pleasant TID 5, will be village-funded.
Monday evening the Village Board approved the agreement which was developed by the City of Racine, Racine Water Utility and Village of Mount Pleasant. The Racine City Council approved the deal last week.
The agreement also provides additional funding to the City of Racine to support the city’s transit and public safety systems. And it slashes the residential equivalency connection fee, or REC fee, to foster increased area development.
“When we began considering the magnitude of the Foxconn project, we knew substantial infrastructure investment would be necessary,” Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot stated. “… This agreement will ensure just that, protecting village and city taxpayers and utility ratepayers.”
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated, “The agreement promotes economic development while protecting city and village taxpayers.”
SUBHED: Expanding the system
The costs associated with expanding the existing water system to meet the needs of Mount Pleasant TID 5 are estimated at about $100 million. Under the new intergovernmental agreement, these costs will be funded by the village through the revenue generated in TID 5.
In addition, the utility would ordinarily be responsible for financing the estimated $26.8 million needed for improvements to the existing system. However, to ensure that no utility ratepayers are impacted, the village will fund any shortfall between the increased revenue from the larger system and the revenue needed to fund those improvements. As revenue grows from new users such as Foxconn, the village will be repaid.
The new pact also addresses the fact that the Racine wastewater treatment plant will likely need to be expanded to meet the growing needs of the system. If the city acquires the former Case IH tractor plant, Mount Pleasant would allow Racine to attach it to the city.
REC fee reduced
The new agreement also enables the Racine Water Utility to slash the REC fee to open the door to significant new development opportunities throughout the area.
New developments in Racine, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant help fund water-related infrastructure improvements through the payment of a REC fee to repay existing debt and interest payments. The current fee is $3,623 for a new house that would use, on average, 72,000 gallons of water per year.
To enable the utility to chop the fee to about $500, Mount Pleasant will deposit funds into a separate TID 5 account that will be used to retire the utility’s existing debt. The utility will collect the reduced REC fees and pay into the account until the debt is fully paid.
Other features of the deal:
- Next year, Mount Pleasant will increase its funding from $240,000 annually to $340,000 for the Racine bus system. In future years, the city and village will set funding levels based on actual usage by Mount Pleasant riders.
- Mount Pleasant will allocate $150,000 annually from TID 5 to support Racine’s fire, police and emergency services.
- The agreement calls for a joint commission to assess the boundaries of Racine and Mount Pleasant and recommend adjustments, where appropriate, to promote better planning and more-efficient service delivery. The new body will include three city appointees and three village appointees and will meet twice annually.
