RACINE — The city’s 27-acre Water Street Redevelopment Area near Downtown will soon look unrecognizable from what it has been: a former industrial zone full of vacant buildings.
The erasure of every single building in the area bordering Water and Marquette streets has begun. But don’t call the removal of those buildings a demolition project — at least, not with Steve Hosier, vice president of demolition for Veit & Co. of the Minneapolis area, which is doing the project.
“It’s not a demolition project,” Hosier said. “We consider it dismantling and salvage.”
“It’s more of a recycling effort than anything.”
For example, two pole barn-type buildings on the former Azarian Marina property have been presold; one of them is currently well on its way to being dismantled so it can be moved and reassembled elsewhere.
The entire Water Street Redevelopment Area is city-owned. While the area is being cleared, the city will be having a master plan drawn up that will provide guidance for future developers.
The city also plans to have the waterfront structures redone, and a public river walk is to be built through the area.
Veit, which was the lowest bidder, is clearing the Water Street area for $2,826,161.50. The specified final completion date for the entire is May 31.
Fifteen buildings will be razed include:
- The two old J.I. Case Co. buildings that were the subject of the former Machinery Row plan.
- Assorted outbuildings between Water Street and the river including those on the former Azarian Marina property.
- The four-story former Case Plow Works building at 615 Marquette St. (site of the former Factory of Fear haunted house).
- And a sprawling former industrial building at 526 Marquette St. that housed an indoor motocross track.
For Veit, a 90-year-old company with annual revenues of about $200 million and an office in Milwaukee, this is a medium-size project, Hosier said. It is Veit that will take down the Bradley Center in Milwaukee; it also took down the former Northwestern Mutual building in Downtown Milwaukee to make way for the new one.
‘Logging the industrial forest’
The Water Street Redevelopment Area buildings contain a total of roughly 1 million square feet of floor space, Hosier said. The first step is removing asbestos where it existed which includes the Transite siding on two large, former J.I. Case Co. buildings at 820 and 900 Water St. Abatement crews have been working on the 820 Water St. building and the long building along Marquette Street.
“We’re trying to get that down,” Hosier said. “We can demolish that conventionally.”
After the asbestos panels have been stripped off the 820 Water St. building, crews can begin to salvage the wood and other materials. “Behind the siding is about 1.5 million board feet of timber framing,” Hosier said. It’s southern longleaf pine and can be sold to be reused for new construction, flooring or furniture, he said.
“You can’t find that kind anymore,” Hosier said. “It’s old growth, from the 1800s.”
“We’re logging the industrial forest; the wood just looks a little different now,” he remarked.
Atop the floor joists in the side-by-side former Case buildings is the decking, and atop that is maple flooring, Hosier said.
Many, though far from all, of the bricks will likely be able to be salvaged and sold, Hosier continued. The hope is to recover 60 to 70 percent of those, the ones that don’t get broken.
Similarly, the building contains steel and some aluminum.
Hosier estimates an overall material recovery rate of close to 95 percent.
615 Marquette St.
The razing of various outbuildings at the former Azarian Marina will likely start within the next couple of weeks, Hosier said.
The Water Street area includes a former Case Plow Works building at 615 Marquette St., hugging the southeast corner of Marquette and Water streets. Before long, interior work will begin there, Hosier said, and the public will begin to see dismantling of the structure in about October.
At times, parts of Marquette and Water streets will have to be closed, but there will always be a lane left open in each direction, Hosier said.
The chain-link fencing and barbed wire around the area once-called Machinery Row will not only remain – it will be completed and the entire site gated, he said.
None of the asphalt surface will be removed, Hosier said; that’s not in the demolition contract.
Also, he pointed out, “It keeps things clean.”
Listen!! Did you hear it?? The sound will get louder and louder. Hear it yet? Yes, you guessed it. That sound is a giant FLUSH, with tax dollard going down the crapper!!!!
Finally the start of something great, hopefully. So far under the leadership of Dickert and Mason a lot of money has been spent with no results and no accountability for where the tax payer dollars went. I guess the age of apology and disclosure are just talked about but never practiced in the real world.
Now that foxcohn is causing all nearby commercial properties to sell for big bucks; we pay for demolition. The salvaged wood was estimated to be worth 0ne million dollars; what is our share? Is soil remediation part of the project or do we leave it to the next guy; Masmone Blue?
Dickert was/is a complete waste of time and money, but moving forward this will be great when opened up for new, clean development. Even if left as open space, better than what it is now.
So how much money is being lost on this? Will the city ever learn.
Glad to see some reuse of the materials, also as the building are open up you see how impossible it would have been to reconstruct for apartments, the city really wasted a lot of money in that effort.
