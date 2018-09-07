RACINE — Now the detailed planning for the Water Street Redevelopment Area can begin.
The Racine Redevelopment Authority Thursday evening approved, subject to final review by the City Attorney’s Office, a $150,000 contract with Graef and Perkins + Will to create a master redevelopment plan for the Water Street Redevelopment Area.
The area, all city-owned, is comprised of 27 former industrial acres in the Downtown area. It includes land between Water Street and the river, and former industrial buildings on the south side of Water Street and west side of Marquette Street.
Deconstruction by Veit & Co. of Rogers, Minn., is well underway to create a large blank slate for carefully guided redevelopment according to the master plan Graef has been hired to create by about January.
“This is a very fast contract. We want to get started right away,” City Development Director Amy Connolly said. “We’d like to be wrapped up by January. And that’s a lot of work to do in that short amount of time.”
Milwaukee-based Graef was chosen from among nine companies that submitted their qualifications to the city.
Graef plans to bring together a multidisciplinary team comprised of:
- Graef (civil engineering and project management);
- Perkins + Will (architecture, landscape architecture, urban design);
- Gruen + Associates (real estate market analysis);
- Applied Ecological Services (water-based environmental planning and design);
- Nelson Nygaard (transportation and transit analysis and planning); and
- Business Districts Inc. (retail market analysis).
The team plans to define, design, and demonstrate a world-class urban waterfront for the site.
“The end game to this is: We would like to have the site completely deconstructed, demolished and capped by April 2019,” Connolly said. About the same time, she said, the city will issue a request for proposals or request for qualifications for redevelopment partners for the area.
“We hope to be able to engage with development very soon.”
This is what we should have been doing in the first place.
