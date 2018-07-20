RACINE — The future transformation of 27 Downtown former industrial acres known as the Water Street Redevelopment Area took two steps forward Thursday.
The Racine Redevelopment Authority charged city staff with negotiating and executing a contract with Graef and Perkins + Will to create a master redevelopment plan for the Water Street area.
The area includes land between Water Street and the river, and former industrial buildings on the south side of Water Street and west side of Marquette Street.
Those properties include the would-be Machinery Row development; now, instead of a developer renovating the old J.I. Case Co. buildings, they are to be torn down, and the city will be remaking the area into a clean canvass on which developers can build, guided by a master plan for what the city wants.
Milwaukee-based Graef was chosen from among nine companies that submitted their qualifications to the city. All were “top notch,” said RDA member Jim DeMatthew, who participated in the selection process.
“I think it was a hard decision, but I do think we picked a company that is going to deliver,” he said.
Graef proposes to bring together a multidisciplinary team comprised of:
- Graef (civil engineering and project management);
- Perkins + Will (architecture, landscape architecture, urban design);
- Gruen + Associates (real estate market analysis);
- Applied Ecological Services (water-based environmental planning and design);
- Nelson Nygaard (transportation and transit analysis and planning); and
- Business Districts Inc. (retail market analysis).
The team plans to define, design, and demonstrate a world-class urban waterfront for the site.
The expected project fees will range between $100,000 and $150,000 depending on the scope of services.
In a related action Thursday, the RDA authorized city staff to negotiate and execute a contract with Veit & Company for the remediation and demolition of properties and buildings of the Water Street Redevelopment Area. Veit, of Rogers, Minn., was the low bidder, among eight companies that submitted bids, at $2,826,161.50.
The city will use a combination of Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Idle Industrial Sites Grant money and intergovernmental revenue funds to pay for the work.
Veit is the same company that pulled the piers and pilings out of a stretch of the Root River in the Water Street Redevelopment Area last fall.
Other RDA actions
In other business Thursday, the RDA:
- Authorized a development agreement with Jacquet Midwest for the sale of about 10 acres to the company in Southside Industrial Park. Jacquet is planning a two-phase, nearly $12 million relocation to Southside and will become its first tenant.
- Extended a purchase option with Cardinal Capital from June 30 to Sept. 30 for the former Ajax site in Uptown. Cardinal gave a brief presentation and is now planning to construct a single, four-story courtyard building with 112 market-rate apartments. It is to have both surface and basement parking.
- Approved an $11,405 white-box grant for Andrew Meyer for renovations in the westernmost storefront at 324 Sixth St. The 1,600-square-foot space is planned to be the site of the future Longshot Vinyl record shop and club. Chief Building Inspector Ken Plaski told the RDA the space may also have a coffee shop component.
“I think it was a hard decision, but I do think we picked a company that is going to deliver.” Jim DeMatthew, Racine Redevelopment Authority
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
What a great location for an arena. [tongue_smile]
Who is the RDA accountable to? Why do they get to spend this money?
More Money More Money More Money
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.