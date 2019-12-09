Walker site project delayed again; developer going to HUD to shore up financing

Construction was expected to start last spring — both the public infrastructure and private development — and take about 18 months to build. But preparatory steps have dragged into the second half the year, and so far no actual construction has begun.

Now, another significant delay looms.

Different lending climate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“When this project was first announced and the original agreement reached, the national banks and financial institutions were quite eager to finance this project to the full extent of needed construction without the need for credit enhancements or government guarantees,” Shannon Powell, Mason’s communication director, said last week.

“At that time, the city and the developer had discussed the possibility of (Royal Capital) improving the long-term profitability of the project by seeking a 40-year-amortization, HUD government loan guarantee to the principal construction financing,” he said, referring to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“But pursuing that option would have added six months or more to the project, and given the positive financing climate at the time, we all opted to move forward without the HUD guarantee.