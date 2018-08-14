MOUNT PLEASANT — The head of the Racine County visitors bureau is contemplating both staff and marketing cuts for next year while waiting to learn whether Mount Pleasant will indeed contribute to the cause of promoting the area.
On Monday evening, at the request of the Mount Pleasant Village Board — the entity that has withdrawn from the county tourism bureau, Real Racine, much of its funding — Real Racine President and CEO Dave Blank gave the board his annual report on how his organization promotes the county to visitors.
Real Racine, also known as the Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau, focuses on boosting tourism to municipalities throughout Racine County. For 35 years, the village has diverted 75 percent of revenue from hotel room taxes to the tourism bureau.
Recently the revenue collected by Mount Pleasant hotel rooms has totaled almost $700,000, about half of Real Racine’s annual budget.
But Real Racine is facing the loss of that funding after the Village Board in June voted not to renew its contract, effective Jan. 1. Because Mount Pleasant has more than half of the county’s hotel rooms, the Village Board’s decision was a major blow to Real Racine.
Mount Pleasant has formed its own tourism commission, which plans to take control of the revenue collected by the hotel room tax starting Jan. 1.
Although Blank didn’t mention any of the back story during his 14-minute presentation Monday, he laid out the myriad ways his organization finds and attracts visitors to the county. In one recent example, Real Racine has commissioned a dozen 3-minute videos about the area, the first being a look at the Racine Theatre Guild.
Little help?
After Blank’s presentation, he was asked about the decisions he’ll have to make for next year, should Mount Pleasant’s contribution to Real Racine remain at zero. He’s preparing a 2019 budget for that situation, he said, but added “we have full expectations that they will be participating at some level; I don’t know what that level is,” he said. “And that is the part where you don’t know what other things you can add in or not.”
Blank said he has been told Mount Pleasant will contribute to the Real Racine budget at some level. It all depends on what the village Tourism Commission decides, he said.
“They’re going to try to get them together this month,” he said. “They realize that I have time limits, that we would like to know what’s going on.”
There are different dates for different decisions, Blank said. For example, “With the guy who was in town for the Pro Watercross, he asked me that day, ‘Hey, can we sign a contract for next year?’
“And I said, ‘Not right now, I can’t do that.’ ”
On the topic of 2019 staffing for the organization headquartered at 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville, Blank said, “I really don’t have an idea — I know what it looks like with nothing (from Mount Pleasant), but I don’t know what it is with whatever they’re going to give us.”
Real Racine has six full-time and six part-time employees, Blank said. Visitors bureaus want to keep staffing below 42 percent of their budgets, he said.
“To get there, I’m going to have to look at maybe some people going part-time; maybe there will be some cuts,” and one full-timer, Paul Holley, will be retiring, he said.
“But we have to look at filling those duties and how we’re going to do that,” Blank pointed out.
The bureau’s promotional activities will also have to be “shaved” next year, he said.
As of Monday night, the village website did not show a meeting date for its Tourism Commission.
Im sorry JT but you missed a important informative question!! Just what are the salaries of these employees?? 6 full time, and 6 part time...Mt pleasant used to pay around half of the budget at 700K.......so if your budget is around 14-16k ..and 42% goes for those workers that sounds like some pretty well paid people and I will bet most from the city of Racine and the Mayors choice... I would seriously and would NOT give near that at all ..they would be lucky to get 50k ...if anything at all..these positions are political appointments and cushy well paid ones...
With jobs and regional events for Real Racine on the line, Mt. Pleasant hasn’t even scheduled the first meeting of their new tourism commission which they said would happen in August.
The tourism commission Dave DeGroot created reports to no one. The board has no control over what they do or what they spend - they are a completely autonomous and unelected commission with a million dollar budget.
Mt. Pleasant has made more than a few inadvisable choices over the years, this ranks among the top.
