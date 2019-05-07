RACINE — Racine County visitors spent $250 million in 2018, an increase of 5.7% from 2017, according to research conducted by Tourism Economics and reported Monday by Real Racine, the county’s visitors bureau.
The new report states that tourism supported 4,030 local jobs, contributing $115 million in total wages and salaries. Those jobs generated $28 million in state and local taxes last year.
The nonprofit Real Racine operates the Racine County Visitor’s Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville, and promotes to five distinct markets: leisure; meetings/conventions; group tours; sports; and international. It produces and promotes special events that attract thousands of people each year, including EVP Beach Volleyball, Wisconsin Senior Olympics qualifiers and Midwest Pro Watercross Tour.
Among the contributing factors for local tourism growth, the visitors bureau said, was hosting events such as the United States Australian Rules Football League National Tournament. The event, held at the SCORe soccer complex in Franksville generated more than 1,200 overnight stays and an estimated economic impact of $1.4 million with a return on investment of 48 to 1.
“Tourism plays a critical role in our community and continues to grow, and from an economic standpoint, the numbers reflect that,” stated Dave Blank, president and CEO of Real Racine. “Last year’s numbers are very encouraging, and we hope to capitalize on this momentum in the coming summer season.”
Statewide spending also up
Statewide, visitor spending increased by 4.86% to 13.3 billion in 2018, the visitors bureau reported. The findings are a part of a study conducted by Tourism Economics highlighting continued growth across the state’s tourism industry. Last year, tourism supported more than 199,000 jobs, and visitor trips topped 112 million visits. The announcement comes as Wisconsin’s tourism industry marks this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week, which runs through Saturday.
Wisconsin traveler spending generated an estimated $1.6 billion in state and local revenue and $1.2 billion in federal taxes, saving Wisconsin taxpayers $680 per household. Last year, tourism achieved a return on investment of seven to one: $7 in tax revenue per $1 promotional spending. Additional economic impact findings, including individual county figures are also available at industry.travelwisconsin.com/research/economic-impact.
“Tourism in Wisconsin continues to see steady economic growth thanks to all the individuals who work hard to advance the industry,” said state Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney. “We also see tremendous growth opportunities that will help us tell the story of Wisconsin and attract new travelers to explore some of our most unique offerings.”
To learn more about Racine County tourism, visit realracine.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.