RACINE — Vero International Cuisine will be closed for several months for a construction project, the owner, Dr. Veronica Carver, said Tuesday.
The Downtown restaurant at 211 Sixth St. closed in early 2017 for a remodeling and expansion of the second floor. The project was to create a new, 657-square-foot room at the south end of the second floor with a floor-to-ceiling glass dome.
Because of complications, the work has not been completed.
Vero later reopened but closed again the first week in October. Carver said she believes she has found a construction company to take on the unfinished project. She expects the restaurant, which emphasizes African and Caribbean flavors, to reopen within six months.
It is a wonderful restaurant. We look forward to the reopening. Mark Hertzberg
