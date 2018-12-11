Try 1 month for 99¢
Vero International Cuisine (copy)
Vero International Cuisine, 211 Sixth St., will be closed for several months for a major remodeling and expansion.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Vero International Cuisine will be closed for several months for a construction project, the owner, Dr. Veronica Carver, said Tuesday.

The Downtown restaurant at 211 Sixth St. closed in early 2017 for a remodeling and expansion of the second floor. The project was to create a new, 657-square-foot room at the south end of the second floor with a floor-to-ceiling glass dome.

Because of complications, the work has not been completed.

Vero later reopened but closed again the first week in October. Carver said she believes she has found a construction company to take on the unfinished project. She expects the restaurant, which emphasizes African and Caribbean flavors, to reopen within six months.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

