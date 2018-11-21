RACINE — Perennial Soaps, a business previously tucked away from sight inside Racine Business Center, now has a Downtown storefront.
Perennial Handmade Studio, 316 Sixth St., is owned and operated by Erin Manders and assisted by her husband, Denny. Her new location is both a retail store and her production location for 20 to 24 bar soaps and about five different scents of liquid hand soap.
All of Manders’ products are 100 percent vegan and palm-oil free.
The shop also carries roll-on perfume, body and room mist, lip balm, bath bombs, specialty deodorant, hair products and soap dishes.
Manders explained how and why the couple started Perennial Soaps: “My husband and I are vegans, so, back in 2011 when we started, we were having to mail-order a lot of vegan bath and body products and stuff like that. And I’ve always been kind of into DIY and making stuff since I was a kid.”
She started experimenting with recipes she’d found in soap-making books from the 1970s, YouTube videos and so on.
Manders started selling at craft shows and farmers markets. That evolved into a website, and then Manders started getting her first wholesale accounts. She had Boston Store as a wholesale account, but now it’s specialty stores stretching from New York to California. She eventually decided she needed more visibility and easier access than Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St., provided.
“I think we were just trying to find a name that has something to do with botanicals and plants and that sort of thing,” Manders, now 35, said of the business name.
She makes her soaps in the back of the shop and has an oil drum-size container of olive oil, a large component of each bar. After the ingredients are blended and the bars shaped, they are cured for four to six weeks, the hardening period.
The bars sell for $6 each or four for $20 in the store.
In addition, the store also carries gifts made by entrepreneurs Manders has met while traveling around the county to sales and shows. Those items include candles, plant hangers, tea towels, art prints and T-shirts.
Perennial Handmade Studio is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information email info@perennialsoaps.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I wish her luck, but really - vegan soap? Downtown Racine has nothing to offer but Salute's. Maybe another ceramic shop.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.